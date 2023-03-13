PM rules out possibility of election talks with BNP

Bangladesh

TBS Report
13 March, 2023, 04:35 pm
Last modified: 13 March, 2023, 06:41 pm

PM rules out possibility of election talks with BNP

TBS Report
13 March, 2023, 04:35 pm
Last modified: 13 March, 2023, 06:41 pm

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has ruled out any possibility of holding talks with the Bangladesh National Party (BNP) regarding the latter's participation in the national elections.

Referring to discussions with BNP before 2018's national election, the prime minister said, "The talks did not bear any fruit. BNP rather made the election questionable by boycotting the polls."

The premier made the remarks while addressing a press conference on Monday (13 March) on the outcome of her recent official tour of Qatar.

Sheikh Hasina also said there has been no scope for vote rigging in elections that took place during the ruling Awami League government since 2009.

Comparing the elections held between 1975 and before the Awami League assumed power, the prime minister said, "There is now a voter list with voters' photos and transparent ballot boxes. The way BNP prepared a voter list with 1.23 crore fraud voters is not possible now."

The premier also talked in favour of Electronic Voting Machines (EVM) stating that it would be good if the system could be applied. "As objections were raised from various sections against its use, we left the matter in the hands of the Election Commission."

The prime minister also reiterated her stance on the next national election being held under the Election Commission.

She said, "The Awami League government has set the Election Commission free which previously was PMO-dependent."

The conference started at 4:30pm at her official residence Ganabhaban.

PM Hasina returned home on Thursday afternoon after wrapping up her official visit to Qatar.

Earlier on March 4, Sheikh Hasina went to Doha to attend the 5th United Nations Conference on the Least Developed Countries (LDC5).

During her stay in Qatar, she attended the LDC5 conference, several side-line events and a civic reception.

