Why advertisement for Dr Yunus using 40 names: PM questions

Bangladesh

UNB
14 March, 2023, 09:55 am
Last modified: 14 March, 2023, 09:57 am

Photo: PID
Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina on Monday questioned why an advertisement needs to be published in a foreign newspaper with names of 40 people pleading in favour of Nobel Peace Prize winner Dr Muhammad Yunus.

"I don't know what to answer. But I have a question. Why should an advertisement be given begging names of 40 people for a person who is so famous and a Nobel Prize recipient? That again is in a foreign newspaper," she said.

The prime minister made the remarks while answering a question from UNB Editor Farid Hossain at a press conference on the outcome of her recent official visit to Qatar.

She also said 40 people did not issue any statement for Dr Yunus, but it was an advertisement. "The names of 40 people were used there (in the advertisement) in favour of our particular person." 

The prime minister said there are laws in the country and everything goes according to those laws, no matter who the person is.

"Our judiciary is completely independent. We protect workers' rights. There is a separate body to oversee who pays taxes properly and collects taxes. We have a labour court to deal with if someone breaks any law regarding the matters or snatches the rights of the workers," she said.

As the head of the government, Sheikh Hasina said she has nothing to do regarding these matters.

 "What more can I say? But I just want to remind everyone that we have built the Padma Bridge," she added.

