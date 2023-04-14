Chuadanga records season's highest temperature at 41.7 degrees Celsius

Bangladesh

UNB
14 April, 2023, 06:55 pm
Last modified: 14 April, 2023, 07:03 pm

Photo: Collected
Photo: Collected

The highest temperature of the country this year was recorded in Chuadanga at 41.7 degrees Celsius on Friday.

The district has also recorded the highest temperature across the country for 13 consecutive days, according to Chuadanga Weather Observatory.

Jaminur Rahman, in-charge of Chuadanga Weather Observatory, said: "Chuadanga recorded the highest temperature of the country this season at 41.7 degree celsius in Chuadanga at 3:00pm today. Besides, the highest temperature of the country was recorded here from 2 April to 14 April."

"There is currently no chance of rain. Consequently, this temperature will continue to rise. On top of that, a severe heat wave has begun today," he said.

People in Chuadanga are experiencing scorching temperatures as a mild to severe heatwave continues to batter the district for the past two weeks. The extreme heat has put the working population in great trouble. Due to the heat, people are unwilling to leave their homes unless it is an emergency.

Many people are becoming ill as a result of the excessive heat. The number of patients of various ages, including children, has also increased in the upazila health complexes and district hospitals.

Shafiul of Kulchara village in Chuadanga Sadar said, "It is difficult to tolerate such heat. I couldn't work long in the fields. I'm sitting in the shadows now. There will be a delay in completing the work today. It's hot, and I don't know if I'll be able to work anymore.

Emdadul Haque Emdad, a private employee living in Chuadanga Sadar Hospital Road area said: "I have to commute by motorcycle due to my marketing job. Although it's usually comfortable riding a motorcycle, it feels like my body is burning due to the intensity of the sunlight."

According to Chuadanga Weather Observatory sources, the temperature in Chuadanga was recorded at 33.4 degrees Celsius on 2 April, the highest temperature in the country. Since then, the highest temperature of the country has been recorded in this district for 13 consecutive days.

