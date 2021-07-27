Webinar held on ‘Victims’ Voices Need to be Heard’

The Ashshash' project – supported by Switzerland and implemented by Winrock International in Bangladesh - organized a webinar on 26 July, in collaboration with the UNODC project 'GLO.ACT-Bangladesh', to commemorate World Day Against Trafficking in Persons 2021.

Respective to this year's theme – "Victims' Voices Lead the Way", the webinar aimed to promote and empower the voices of the victims to government officials, officials from various (relevant) ministries and government offices, and development partners working directly to combat human trafficking in Bangladesh, reads a press release.

Survivors of human trafficking upheld several agendas as recommendations to be pursued and effectively implemented in order to ensure comprehensive support services including psychosocial, legal, shelter-home, and health care services, and make the reintegration process more seamless.

To ensure this quality pre-departure training for prospective migrants must be facilitated along with mandatory visa checking facilities at DEMO. Moreover, there should be direct intervention against the confiscation of mobile phones and passports by the employers at destination countries, and increased facilitation of shelter or safe homes (established by the GoB) at the destination countries.

Furthermore, to ensure sustainable reintegration upon return to Bangladesh, governmental support must be widened and easily accessible for the survivors. Facilitation of financial aid from the government and capital-based support from financial institutions to start business ventures can be made easier for the survivors. Speedy trials must be ensured for survivors seeking access to justice whilst additionally ensuring the functionality of the Counter-Trafficking Committees (CTCs).

Representatives from the government ministries, NGOs, INGOs, and the United Nations earnestly agreed to showcase solidarity with the plight of the survivors based on their recommendations. Abu Hena Mostofa Zaman, Joint Secretary, MoHA, concluded the session by noting the significance of correctly identifying and labelling the distinct TIP circumstances for each case, and vowed to undertake increasingly staunch actions against the perpetrators. All in participance emphasized the collective effort to combat human trafficking in Bangladesh.

Honourable guest speakers at the session included Abu HenaMostofa Zaman, Joint Secretary, Ministry of Home Affairs (MoHA); AHM Habibur Rahman Bhuiyan, Joint Secretary, Ministry of Law and Justice; Nasrin Jahan, Joint Secretary, Ministry of Expatriate Welfare and Overseas Employment; Dr Engr Md. Sakawat Ali, Director (Training Operation), Bureau of Manpower Employment and Training (BMET); DiptaRakshit, Team Leader, Ashshash, Winrock International; Mahdy Hassan, National Project Coordinator, 'GLO.ACT Bangladesh', United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime (UNODC), Al-Amin Nayon, President, ANIRBAN Survivor Voice', and eight survivors from the different districts of the Ashshash project (who participated in the panel-based discussion), Justice and Care, BNSK and Anirban Survivors voice.