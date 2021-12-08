Digital Hospital partners with ‘Ashshash’ to provide free healthcare for human trafficking victims

Digital Hospital, a digital healthcare provider in Bangladesh, has partnered with the "Ashshash Project", to provide free healthcare for human trafficking victims.

The project has been run with the financial support of Switzerland and implemented by Winrock International in Bangladesh, said a press release.

According to the press release, "The project is dedicated to rehabilitating human trafficking victims, providing them digital healthcare services and still onboarding new members."

Shadhin, a Digital Hospital health package, provides free 24/7 doctor call- up to 150 minutes per month, up to Tk100,000 free health cashback as coverage for hospital stay, Tk5000 for Covid-19 isolation coverage and Tk1600 for OPD coverage, for 3 months.

The package also includes up to 35% discount on products and services in over 1,000 hospitals, pharmacies, and diagnostic centres across the country.

The beneficiaries will also be provided with access to appointment-based consultations with specialist doctors, health camps, and online training for various health issues.

Andrew Smith, chief commercial officer and co-founder of Digital Hospital says, "Most people who escape trafficking experience psychological, emotional, and physical trauma. They also have difficulties reintegrating into their families and communities."

"Ashshash works to deliver counseling, legal services and economic empowerment support to these men and women and now Digital Hospital has joined them to provide the much-needed healthcare services victims of human trafficking need but oftentimes are unable to get due to cost and inaccessibility," added Andrew Smith.

The project is currently being implemented in the five most trafficking prone districts: Chattogram, Cox's Bazar, Khulna, Satkhira, and Jashore.

The health services will be provided in collaboration with its social protection partners such as Caritas, Agrogoti Sangstha, Centre for Women and Children Studies (CWCS), Dhaka Ahsania Mission (DAM) and Rights Jessore.