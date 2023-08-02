National dialogue calls for collective action to combat trafficking, uphold victims' rights

A national level dialogue on the occasion of the World Day against Trafficking in Persons was held in Dhaka on Wednesday (2 August) .Photo: Zia Chowdhury

On the occasion of the World Day against Trafficking in Persons, the Public Security Division of the Ministry of Home Affairs (MOHA), with support from the Counter Trafficking in Persons Technical Working Group (CTIPTWG) of the Bangladesh UN Network on Migration (BDUNNM), held a national dialogue in Dhaka today (2 August).

The dialogue, themed "Reach every victim of trafficking, leave no one behind," emphasised the need for a holistic approach to addressing trafficking in persons, committing to comprehensive measures to protect victims and preventing these rights violations.

The session was chaired by Public Security Division Senior Secretary Md Mustafizur Rahman. He began the event by reiterating the commitment to strengthen national authority for the prevention of human trafficking and pledged to work hand to hand with all stakeholders.

Addressing the dialogue as the Chief Guest, Minister of Home Affairs Asaduzzaman Khan, MP said, "We should not only care for rescue, repatriation and rehabilitation but we need to make comprehensive awareness program so that no one becomes victims of trafficking."

Foreign Secretary Masud Bin Momen, in his remarks as a special guest, reiterated Bangladesh's strong commitment and coordinated actions to combat organized crimes including trafficking in persons.

He said, "Under the leadership of Her Excellency Sheikh Hasina, consistent efforts are required to address other forms of vulnerability and root causes leading to human trafficking cases. Protection of victims and their welfare is shared responsibility and require sustained attention from all stakeholders."

Security Services Division Secretary Md Abdullah Al Masud Chowdhury noted that the Immigration and Passport Department has been working relentlessly to improve migration) process and making it easier, sustainable and time worthy for Bangladeshi nationals.

"We have launched e-Passport with more security features," he added.

The Covid-19 pandemic has pushed trafficking further underground and increased the dangers to victims by making the crime less likely to come to the attention of the authorities. According to UNODC Global Report on Trafficking in Persons 2022, overall, 41 per cent of victims who manage to escape their ordeal reach out to the authorities on their own initiative, another clear sign that anti-trafficking responses are falling short.

Gwyn Lewis, United Nations Resident Coordinator in Bangladesh stated, "With the support of humanitarian and development partners, I encourage the government to ensure that all survivors of trafficking including Rohingyas have access to national protection services and continue to build capacities of law enforcement agencies and other relevant authorities to identify and refer trafficking victims, while also conducting investigations and ensuring perpetrators are brought to justice."

"UNODC's latest Global Report on Trafficking in Persons highlights the need to continue making efforts to detect victims globally and increase the number of convictions in trafficking cases. Together, we must do more to put an end to this heinous crime, support survivors, and prosecute traffickers," said Marco Teixeira, UNODC's Regional Representative of South Asia.

Fathima Nusrath Ghazzali, Acting Coordinator, BDUNNM and Officer in Charge, IOM Bangladesh remarked, "Human trafficking is a horrendous crime and in times of crisis susceptibility to trafficking increases, especially for the most vulnerable. We have seen this since 2020 as the world responded to the Covid-19 pandemic. We need to redouble our outreach efforts and ensure support for every victim of trafficking."