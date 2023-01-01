We remain better prepared in 2023: Shahriar Alam

Bangladesh

UNB
01 January, 2023, 07:30 pm
Last modified: 01 January, 2023, 07:34 pm

State Minister for Foreign Affairs Md Shahriar Alam on Sunday said the government remains better prepared in 2023 to achieve its goals overcoming the challenges both from domestic and international fronts.

"If it seems to be more challenging, I would say we remain better prepared," he said while talking to a small group of journalists at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

The state minister described the year 2022 a very successful year in terms of its engagement with the international partners with opening of new markets.

He, however, said it is a failure that the Rohingya repatriation is yet to begin.

Responding to a question, Shahriar said the government remains engaged with the USA to withdraw sanctions on the RAB as an institution at least.

"Painfully, it's a slow process. We will strengthen our efforts," he said.

He said there is a need for a law to deal with misinformation and other issues but surely the Digital Security Act is not for harassing journalists.

State Minister for Foreign Affairs M Shahriar Alam

