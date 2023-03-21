Finnish Ambassador pays farewell call to State Minister for Foreign Affairs Md Shahriar Alam

Ritva Koukku-Ronde, the Finnish ambassador to Bangladesh who resides in New Delhi, paid State Minister for Foreign Affairs Md Shahriar Alam a farewell visit on Tuesday at the latter's office.

The State minister praised the Finnish ambassador for her efforts and contributions in advancing bilateral ties between Finland and Bangladesh. He provided the Finnish Ambassador a briefing on Bangladesh's steady socioeconomic growth over the previous 14 years, under Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina.

The State minister also discussed Bangladesh's outstanding accomplishments in solar home systems, green RMG industries, and greater participation from women in the workforce.

The Finnish ambassador described Bangladesh as a global role model for many things, including women's empowerment and gender equality, in reference to Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina's administration. Moreover, she commended Bangladesh's socioeconomic progress.

The two sides also spoke about other bilateral and global issues of interest and concern, such as the Rohingya crisis, the war in Ukraine, cooperation in international fora, waste2energy, shipbuilding and ship-recycling, bio-based material development, climate change, food and energy security, digital technology, and cybersecurity.