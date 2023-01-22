Consider Bangladesh for industry relocation, Dhaka urges Beijing

Economy

BSS
22 January, 2023, 09:25 pm
Last modified: 22 January, 2023, 09:34 pm

Related News

Consider Bangladesh for industry relocation, Dhaka urges Beijing

BSS
22 January, 2023, 09:25 pm
Last modified: 22 January, 2023, 09:34 pm
Photo: Collected
Photo: Collected

State Minister for Foreign Affairs Shahriar Alam on Sunday urged Beijing to consider Bangladesh as a suitable place for industry relocation from China.

He made the request while newly appointed Chinese Ambassador to Bangladesh Yao Wen paid a courtesy call on him at the foreign ministry here, a foreign ministry's press release said. 

During the meeting, both sides cordially exchanged views on bilateral and multilateral cooperation of mutual interests, including trade and investment, infrastructure development, connectivity and Covid situation.

The state minister highlighted the importance of establishing of direct air connectivity between Bangladesh and China while the Chinese envoy showed interest to conclude an MOU on PPP for the growth of bilateral trade and commerce.

It is high time to work together on more projects, investment areas: Chinese envoy

Alam thanked the Chinese government for its support in dealing with Covid-19 pandemic and the repatriation of Bangladeshi students from China and their subsequent return to China to continue their higher studies.

Regarding Rohingya issue, the state minister thanked China for its active role in trilateral initiative among Bangladesh, Myanmar and China to provide a platform for dialogue to promote the early return of the forcibly displaced Rohingyas to Myanmar.

Alam informed the envoy that Bangladesh is keen to execute the Pilot Project of repatriation at an early date.

The state minister hoped that the bilateral relations between the two countries would reach new heights during the tenure of the new ambassador.

Bangladesh / Top News

Yao Wen / Bangladesh-China / State Minister for Foreign Affairs M Shahriar Alam

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Dacca: Retooling our heritage for the younger generation

Dacca: Retooling our heritage for the younger generation

11h | Mode
One maund of milk produces six kilos of chhana and one kilo of chhana can be used to make 2.5 kilos of chomchom. Photo: Noor- A-Alam

When sweets turn sour: Tangail’s chomchom business in its twilight

13h | Panorama
Photo: Noor-A-Alam

The best 5 Thalis in Dhaka

1d | Food
The treatment of a subject as sensitive as the Holey Artisan Attack needs strict adherence to the facts. Photo: Collected

'Faraaz': The fine line between public and private, creativity and sensitivity

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Top 8 Richest Actors in the World

Top 8 Richest Actors in the World

2h | TBS Entertainment
One of the biggest brand in sports, Manchester United up for sale

One of the biggest brand in sports, Manchester United up for sale

1h | TBS SPORTS
Tk18 lakh bonus for Karnaphuli Gas staff with money not its own

Tk18 lakh bonus for Karnaphuli Gas staff with money not its own

4h | TBS Insight
Killing Scenes in movies: Misha Sawdagor records

Killing Scenes in movies: Misha Sawdagor records

3h | TBS Entertainment

Most Read

1
Photo: Collected
Crime

Two persons shot in indiscriminate firing in Gulshan

2
Four top bankers arrested in DSA case filed by S Alam group 
Bangladesh

Four top bankers arrested in DSA case filed by S Alam group 

3
Bijoy keyboard mandatory for all mobile phones: BTRC
Telecom

Bijoy keyboard mandatory for all mobile phones: BTRC

4
Rescue teams work to retrieve bodies at the crash site of an aircraft carrying 72 people in Pokhara in western Nepal January 15, 2023. Bijay Neupane/Handout via REUTERS
South Asia

At least 68 killed in Nepal’s worst air crash in three decades

5
Photo: TBS
Bangladesh

Planning a feast? Pay city corp taxes first, Chittagonians!

6
Ctg Port Gets A Boost: The Chattogram port officially starts to berth vessels with 10 metres drought on Monday. As of now, only 9.5m draught vessels could anchor at the port, each carrying 2,500 TEUs. But the 10m draught ship will be able to carry 4,000 TEUs, bumping up the port’s container handling capacity and bringing down costs. The photo was taken recently from the port area. Photo: Mohammed Minhaj Uddin
Bangladesh

Dollar crisis: 3 ships with 54,000 tonnes of goods get stuck at Ctg port