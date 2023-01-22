Consider Bangladesh for industry relocation, Dhaka urges Beijing

State Minister for Foreign Affairs Shahriar Alam on Sunday urged Beijing to consider Bangladesh as a suitable place for industry relocation from China.

He made the request while newly appointed Chinese Ambassador to Bangladesh Yao Wen paid a courtesy call on him at the foreign ministry here, a foreign ministry's press release said.

During the meeting, both sides cordially exchanged views on bilateral and multilateral cooperation of mutual interests, including trade and investment, infrastructure development, connectivity and Covid situation.

The state minister highlighted the importance of establishing of direct air connectivity between Bangladesh and China while the Chinese envoy showed interest to conclude an MOU on PPP for the growth of bilateral trade and commerce.

Alam thanked the Chinese government for its support in dealing with Covid-19 pandemic and the repatriation of Bangladeshi students from China and their subsequent return to China to continue their higher studies.

Regarding Rohingya issue, the state minister thanked China for its active role in trilateral initiative among Bangladesh, Myanmar and China to provide a platform for dialogue to promote the early return of the forcibly displaced Rohingyas to Myanmar.

Alam informed the envoy that Bangladesh is keen to execute the Pilot Project of repatriation at an early date.

The state minister hoped that the bilateral relations between the two countries would reach new heights during the tenure of the new ambassador.