Indiscriminate killings to suppress movement are crimes against humanity: Citizens

A group of citizens issues an 11-point demand during a press conference at Dhaka Reporters Unity (DRU) on Tuesday, 30 July 2024. Photo: TBS

Indiscriminate killings to suppress a movement are offences prosecutable by the International Criminal Court, said a group of citizens in a written statement during a press conference this morning (30 July).

The citizens also put forward an 11-point demand during the press conference at the Dhaka Reporters' Unity (DRU).

The press conference was attended by Iftekharuzzaman, executive director of Transparency International Bangladesh (TIB), Syeda Rizwana Hasan, chief executive of Bangladesh Environmental Lawyers Association (BELA), Dr Asif Nazrul, professor, Shireen Haque, women's rights activist, and teachers of Jahangirnagar University and Dhaka University, among others.

"The Detective Branch [DB] have been given an ultimatum of 24 hours to unconditionally release the coordinators of the Anti-discrimination Student Movement. If the unconditional release is not granted within this time, various protest activities, including a human chain in front of the DB office, will be carried out," said Iftekharuzzaman during the press conference.

He said there was a plan to visit the DB office today, but that plan was postponed, and the ultimatum was issued from the meeting instead.

"Those of you who are representatives of the DB, please inform your office of our statement," he said.

Jahangirnagar University Professor Mirza Taslima Sultana said, "The university has walls. No one can enter easily. But a group of outsiders attacked by opening the gate. Teachers were affected. Students tried to save the teachers."

"I went to the administration. But there was no outcome. As a result, today's movement is not only an anti-quota movement, students are saying it is an Anti-discrimination Student Movement. Discrimination should be removed from universities."

Professor Samina Lutfa of Dhaka University said, "The students are getting picked up every night. Couldn't do anything when shot. Now we can't do anything. There's harassment with false cases. Detectives are taking information at the hospital. The injured are running away without treatment.

"Abu Sayeed's case shows how much lies are being spread. Students, teachers, and citizens should stand by this movement…"

The 11-point demand by the citizens are:

Transparent investigation into the killings: The citizens demanded all deaths caused by shootings and brutal attacks by "government-backed forces," including the police, RAB, Ansar, BGB, Chhatra League, and Jubo League, to be thoroughly and transparently investigated and the true culprits, no matter how high their position or political affiliation, to be ensured the highest legal punishment.

UN-supervised investigations: For the sake of independence, acceptability, and objectivity, investigations into each casualty and the use of weapons and force by law enforcement must be supervised by high-level experts from the United Nations, the citizens said. They also demanded that this process begins as soon as possible.

Immediate arrest and legal action: The citizens demanded all perpetrators and attackers identified through already collected photos and video footage to be arrested immediately and legal proceedings initiated.

"There can be no delay in this matter," they said.

Public listing of casualties: The citizens demanded the government to immediately publish a complete list of all deceased and injured citizens who fell victims to these unprecedented casualties in the nation's history.

National mourning and honour: The citizens demanded an official declaration of mourning with due respect, sympathy and honours for all deceased and injured citizens, not just for 147.

They said this expression of grief must initiate a visible process of arresting the attackers to make it sincere and meaningful.

Compensation and rehabilitation: Each family of the deceased must receive adequate compensation and be ensured rehabilitation, said the citizens.

They demanded proper medical treatment to be guaranteed for the injured.

"Rehabilitation must be ensured for all citizens who have lost limbs. Not just promises but the entire plan and implementation for compensation and rehabilitation must be presented to the nation without delay," they said.

Release of detained students: The citizens have demanded all detained students to be released immediately, and stopping the arbitrary process of student arrests.

They said all educational institutions must be reopened and cleansed of armed and influential politics.

Release from custody and explanation: The citizens demanded the release of all coordinators from the DB custody.

"An explanation for such forced disappearances and illegal detentions must be given, and all involved must be held accountable," they said.

End to intimidation and violence: The citizens said the government must move away from a culture of intimidation.

"The unhealthy mentality of suppressing movements by gunfire must end immediately. A normal and peaceful environment must be ensured," they said.

The citizens said curfews and military presence must be withdrawn, armoured vehicles removed, helicopter patrols stopped, block raids, mass arrests, and harassment of students and parents must cease.

"We will live in a free environment in a free country, not in a closed, controlled, and terrorised environment," they said.

Free flow of information: The citizens demanded all obstacles to the free flow of information be removed.

"The internet and social media must be fully opened," they said.

No suppression of opposition: The citizens said opposing opinions cannot be suppressed under the guise of combating violence.

"Each incident of violence must be investigated through clear evidence, and the guilty parties must be punished accordingly," they added.

Indiscriminate killings to suppress a movement are crimes against humanity and offences prosecutable by the International Criminal Court, said the group of citizens.