Foreign technical assistance to be taken for judicial inquiry committee: PM

Bangladesh

BSS
30 July, 2024, 03:15 pm
Last modified: 30 July, 2024, 03:59 pm

Foreign technical assistance to be taken for judicial inquiry committee: PM

The government has formed the Judicial Inquiry Committee with High Court Justice Khandaker Diliruzzaman to probe all the deaths centering the quota reform movement in the country

BSS
30 July, 2024, 03:15 pm
Last modified: 30 July, 2024, 03:59 pm
Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina. File Photo: BSS
Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina. File Photo: BSS

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina today said foreign technical assistance will be taken for the judicial probe committee formed by the government aims at ensuring fair and standard inquiry of quota reform movement.

"We will take foreign technical assistance for the judicial inquiry committee to make it appropriate, qualitative and highly standard," she said.

The premier said this while German Ambassador here Achim Troster called on her at her official residence Ganabhaban.

Prime Minister's Press Secretary Md Nayeemul Islam Khan briefed the reporters after the meeting.

The government has formed the Judicial Inquiry Committee with High Court Justice Khandaker Diliruzzaman to probe all the deaths centering the quota reform movement in the country.

