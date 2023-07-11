Wasa recommends reappointing Taqsem as MD for 3 more years 

The board of Dhaka Water Supply and Sewerage Authority (Wasa) has recommended Taqsem A Khan be reappointed as managing director once again for the next three years.

With this development in effect, Taqsem will become managing director of the Dhaka Wasa for the seventh consecutive time.

Contacted, a board member confirmed the matter to The Business Standard, saying the majority of the board on Tuesday (11 July) proposed to extend Taqsem's tenure by three years.

His current term is scheduled to end on 14 October this year.

Taqsem A Khan was appointed managing director of Dhaka Wasa in 2009.