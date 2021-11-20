Vehicular movement resumes on Tongi Bridge  

Vehicular movement on Tongi Bridge has resumed today after its' repair work.

"The bridge was opened to traffic at 11:55am on Sunday in coordination of Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP) and Gazipur Metropolitan Police (GMP) as the damaged part of the bridge has been repaired," Gazipur Metropolitan Police's Deputy Commissioner Abdullah Al Mamun told The Business Standard.

#Tongi Bridge reopened for traffic movement pic.twitter.com/1pJvgZd3Qa— The Business Standard (@tbsnewsdotnet) November 21, 2021

"After completion of the repair, the bridge was handed over to traffic department last night. But it was not reopened then considering traffic management," said Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) Project Director Mohirul Islam Khan, who was assigned for the renovation of the bridge.

Vehicular movement via the Dhaka-bound lane of the bridge remained halted since 10 November after a part of the bridge collapsed.

A one-way system was introduced for the convenience of commuters under which Dhaka-bound vehicles from Mymensingh, Gazipur and Narsingdi entered the capital via the Bailey bridge on the River Turag.