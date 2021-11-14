Tongi bridge repair to take one more week  

Infrastructure

TBS Report
14 November, 2021, 10:25 pm
Last modified: 14 November, 2021, 10:28 pm

Related News

Tongi bridge repair to take one more week  

A new slab will be placed by next Sunday

TBS Report
14 November, 2021, 10:25 pm
Last modified: 14 November, 2021, 10:28 pm
Tongi bridge repair to take one more week  

Commuters of the Dhaka-Mymensingh highway will have to suffer for one more week as the repair works of collapsed Tongi Bridge will take till next Sunday to be completed, said authorities.

Md Mohirul Islam Khan, Project Director (Bridge Division) of Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) Project, assigned for the renovation of the bridge, said a slab of the bridge has been damaged and a new slab will be placed on Thursday. High-quality concrete will be used in casting and it will be ready for use within 24 hours. Vehicles will use bypass roads, for the time being.

Gazipur Metropolitan Police Deputy Commissioner (Traffic) Abdullah Al Mamun said initially vehicles kept moving on the bridge even after the bridge collapsed on Wednesday. Bangladesh Road Transport Authority officials visited the site and stopped vehicle movement considering the risks involved. 

A one-way system was introduced on Friday for the convenience of commuters under which Dhaka-bound vehicles from Mymensingh, Gazipur and Narsingdi will enter the capital via the Bailey bridge on the River Turag. On the other hand, Mymensingh and Gazipur bound buses will go via the bridge adjacent to the Kamarpara Ijtema field, he added. 

Meanwhile, truck and covered van owners have hiked the fair due to the slow movement of traffics in this route. 

Truck-Covered Van Owners-Workers Coordinating Council Convenor Rustam Ali Khan said they had no other way but to hike the fair as the traffic jam is causing a one-day delay for transporting goods to Chattogram.

BRT Project Director Md Mohirul Islam blamed the indiscipline of buses for the severe traffic jam despite having bypass roads.

About the jam, Anwar Hossain, a passenger from Gazipur's Bordbazar, said, "I got on the bus from Bordbazar at 7.30am for Banasree in Dhaka and arrived at 4:30pm. I will go to Barisal by the launch this evening. I wanted to do some urgent work in Dhaka but it was late afternoon to reach Dhaka.

Bangladesh / Top News

Tongi Bridge

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

More Videos from TBS

Foreign jobs rebound on brighter Gulf economies

Foreign jobs rebound on brighter Gulf economies

1d | Videos
A guitarist rickshaw puller

A guitarist rickshaw puller

1d | Videos
Rehana Maryam Noor: Story of an Unknown Woman

Rehana Maryam Noor: Story of an Unknown Woman

1d | Videos
Rajshahi’s Kaluhati villagers making fortune in shoe manufacturing

Rajshahi’s Kaluhati villagers making fortune in shoe manufacturing

1d | Videos

Most Read

1
Japan's SoftBank to aquire 20% stake in bKash
Economy

Japan's SoftBank to aquire 20% stake in bKash

2
A senior engineer at Neural Semiconductor Limited conducting a knowledge sharing session with newly recruited engineers. Photo: Noor A Alam
Panorama

An RMG sector giant is looking to turn Bangladesh into the next chip-making hub

3
Representational image. Photo: Reuters
Transport

No more seating service in Dhaka: Public transport owners

4
A lofty river plan to make Dhaka livable again
Bangladesh

A lofty river plan to make Dhaka livable again

5
Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport, Dhaka/Photo- Zia Chowdhury/TBS
Aviation

Flights suspension at Dhaka airport for 8 hours every day from Dec 9 to Mar 10

6
Radhanagar, a remote scenic village in Moulvibazar, has some 25 resorts and eco-cottages to accommodate flocks of tourists visiting every day. Photo: Kajal Hazra
Bangladesh

Moulvibazar village turns into tourism hub