Vaccination campaign starts at Korail slum

Bangladesh

TBS Report
16 November, 2021, 12:15 pm
Last modified: 16 November, 2021, 12:40 pm

Related News

Vaccination campaign starts at Korail slum

TBS Report
16 November, 2021, 12:15 pm
Last modified: 16 November, 2021, 12:40 pm
Photo: TBS
Photo: TBS

A Covid-19 vaccination programme has started at Korail, one of the biggest slums in Dhaka, which accommodates around three lakh people.

Around 25 booths have been set up there for hassle-free inoculation from 9:30 am this morning.

Garment workers, domestic help and rickshaw pullers are among the recipients of the AstraZeneca vaccine at the slum with more women being seen at the booths than men.

After taking the vaccination card from the local councillor last night, the vaccine recipients are queuing up at the booths with NID or birth registration documents for on-spot registration for the vaccine.

Hospital officials and staff from different hospitals are administering the doses.

Photo: TBS
Photo: TBS

Fahima Akhter, 22, who works at a house in Banani, took two hours off from work to get the vaccine. She said, "It is important for us to get the vaccine, without it we cannot work at other people's domestic households. It took only 15-20 mins, from standing in line to getting the vaccine."

Fahima received her vaccine from Mossharaf Bazar booth which administered 150 doses so far, 80 of those were to women.

Those who received the vaccine will come back in two months for the second dose.

Dhaka North City Corporation has allocated 5 lakh AstraZeneca vaccines for Korail slum.

The Chief Executive Officer of DNCC said, "Today, 15,000 vaccines will be administered at 25 booths. Another 20,000 will be given from tomorrow including Friday and Saturday."

"Slum dwellers above 18 age will be vaccinated. There are one lakh people in this slum who are eligible for the vaccine," he added.

"Majority of the slum dwellers work outside on working days, so we will keep arrangement on Fridays so that they can receive their shots at their convenient time," said Dr Shamsul Haque, member secretary of the Covid-19 Vaccine Management Taskforce under the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS).

Meanwhile, Health Minister Zahid Maleque said all the dwellers in other slums would also get their shots in phases soon.

He made the announcement at a programme in the capital on Monday afternoon.

Top News

Vaccination / Slum / Korail

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

More Videos from TBS

Karnaphuli Char to have Chattogram Administrative Hub

Karnaphuli Char to have Chattogram Administrative Hub

19h | Videos
TBS wellbeing: Diabetes prevention

TBS wellbeing: Diabetes prevention

1d | Videos
Dance Alifia dance

Dance Alifia dance

1d | Videos
UN climate summit COP26 ends with promises

UN climate summit COP26 ends with promises

1d | Videos

Most Read

1
Japan's SoftBank to aquire 20% stake in bKash
Economy

Japan's SoftBank to aquire 20% stake in bKash

2
Representational image. Photo: Reuters
Transport

No more seating service in Dhaka: Public transport owners

3
A senior engineer at Neural Semiconductor Limited conducting a knowledge sharing session with newly recruited engineers. Photo: Noor A Alam
Panorama

An RMG sector giant is looking to turn Bangladesh into the next chip-making hub

4
A lofty river plan to make Dhaka livable again
Bangladesh

A lofty river plan to make Dhaka livable again

5
Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport, Dhaka/Photo- Zia Chowdhury/TBS
Aviation

Flights suspension at Dhaka airport for 8 hours every day from Dec 9 to Mar 10

6
Photo/Courtesy
Telecom

Grameenphone and Telenor Group employee’s growth mindset makes Guinness World Records