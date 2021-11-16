Vaccination campaign starts at Korail slum

A Covid-19 vaccination programme has started at Korail, one of the biggest slums in Dhaka, which accommodates around three lakh people.

Around 25 booths have been set up there for hassle-free inoculation from 9:30 am this morning.

Garment workers, domestic help and rickshaw pullers are among the recipients of the AstraZeneca vaccine at the slum with more women being seen at the booths than men.

After taking the vaccination card from the local councillor last night, the vaccine recipients are queuing up at the booths with NID or birth registration documents for on-spot registration for the vaccine.

Hospital officials and staff from different hospitals are administering the doses.

Fahima Akhter, 22, who works at a house in Banani, took two hours off from work to get the vaccine. She said, "It is important for us to get the vaccine, without it we cannot work at other people's domestic households. It took only 15-20 mins, from standing in line to getting the vaccine."

Fahima received her vaccine from Mossharaf Bazar booth which administered 150 doses so far, 80 of those were to women.

Those who received the vaccine will come back in two months for the second dose.

Dhaka North City Corporation has allocated 5 lakh AstraZeneca vaccines for Korail slum.

The Chief Executive Officer of DNCC said, "Today, 15,000 vaccines will be administered at 25 booths. Another 20,000 will be given from tomorrow including Friday and Saturday."

"Slum dwellers above 18 age will be vaccinated. There are one lakh people in this slum who are eligible for the vaccine," he added.

"Majority of the slum dwellers work outside on working days, so we will keep arrangement on Fridays so that they can receive their shots at their convenient time," said Dr Shamsul Haque, member secretary of the Covid-19 Vaccine Management Taskforce under the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS).

Meanwhile, Health Minister Zahid Maleque said all the dwellers in other slums would also get their shots in phases soon.

He made the announcement at a programme in the capital on Monday afternoon.