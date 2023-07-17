Hero Alom taken to hospital following attack in Banani

Hero Alom has been taken to the Better Life Hospital in Rampura of the capital after he was attacked by men, many of whom were sporting the AL's boat symbol, outside a polling station in Banani.

He is being treated in the hospital's emergency department.

Takseer Tasrim Khushboo, customer care officer, Better Life Hospital, told The Business Standard that Hero Alam was brought to the hospital around 4pm.

Abdullah Al Masum, assistant commissioner of the Gulshan zone, told TBS that the situation at the Banani polling centre grounds is normal now.

Hero Alom attacked in Banani polling centre pic.twitter.com/jn7lSRkpoI— The Business Standard (@tbsnewsdotnet) July 17, 2023

When asked who was involved in the attack on Hero Alom, Gulshan Police Station Officer In-Charge BM Forman Ali refused to make any comment at this time.

Action will be taken after reviewing video footages and photos of the attack on Hero Alom, said Returning Officer Monir Hossain, reports Prothom Alo.

In response to questions from reporters, the returning officer said, Hero Alom was not beaten inside the polling station. Police escorted him out.

Around 3:00pm today, Alom went to pay a visit at the polling centre in Banani's Bidyaniketan School and College grounds.

According to locals present at the scene, Alom was clicking pictures with fans and a group of people came at him saying this was not the time or place to shoot TikTok content.

When he retorted, they chased him around and assaulted him physically, they said.

Law enforcers intervened and Alom then managed to get away in a car.

The incident took place while a meeting was held this afternoon at the European Union's Gulshan 2 office, where journalists expressed their concern over the Digital Security Act to the visiting Election Observation Mission.

Earlier today, Alom alleged that his agents are being barred from entering the polling stations and that the AL activists and leaders harassed several of them, reports the UNB.

"The ruling party's activists have resorted to intimidating tactics to oust my agents. They physically assaulted some of our agents, including women, and barred them from entering the polling centres," said the independent candidate at Banani Model School centre this morning.

Asked in which polling centres his agents faced trouble entering, he mentioned Bhashantek Govt Primary School, Adamji Cantonment College, Matikata High School, and Jamia Madrasa centres.

Alom expressed concern about the fairness of the election.

"However, I'm determined to remain in the electoral race until the end," he said.