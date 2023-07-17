Hero Alom taken to hospital following attack in Banani

Politics

TBS Report
17 July, 2023, 04:15 pm
Last modified: 18 July, 2023, 10:27 am

Related News

Hero Alom taken to hospital following attack in Banani

TBS Report
17 July, 2023, 04:15 pm
Last modified: 18 July, 2023, 10:27 am
Hero Alom taken to hospital following attack in Banani

Hero Alom has been taken to the Better Life Hospital in Rampura of the capital after he was attacked by men, many of whom were sporting the AL's boat symbol, outside a polling station in Banani. 

He is being treated in the hospital's emergency department.

Sramik League leader among 4 detained over attack on Hero Alom

Takseer Tasrim Khushboo, customer care officer, Better Life Hospital, told The Business Standard that Hero Alam was brought to the hospital around 4pm.

Abdullah Al Masum, assistant commissioner of the Gulshan zone, told TBS that the situation at the Banani polling centre grounds is normal now.

When asked who was involved in the attack on Hero Alom, Gulshan Police Station Officer In-Charge BM Forman Ali refused to make any comment at this time. 

Action will be taken after reviewing video footages and photos of the attack on Hero Alom, said Returning Officer Monir Hossain, reports Prothom Alo.

In response to questions from reporters, the returning officer said, Hero Alom was not beaten inside the polling station. Police escorted him out. 

Around 3:00pm today, Alom went to pay a visit at the polling centre in Banani's Bidyaniketan School and College grounds.

According to locals present at the scene, Alom was clicking pictures with fans and a group of people came at him saying this was not the time or place to shoot TikTok content.

When he retorted, they chased him around and assaulted him physically, they said. 

Law enforcers intervened and Alom then managed to get away in a car.

The incident took place while a meeting was held this afternoon at the European Union's Gulshan 2 office, where journalists expressed their concern over the Digital Security Act to the visiting Election Observation Mission.

Earlier today, Alom alleged that his agents are being barred from entering the polling stations and that the AL activists and leaders harassed several of them, reports the UNB.

"The ruling party's activists have resorted to intimidating tactics to oust my agents. They physically assaulted some of our agents, including women, and barred them from entering the polling centres," said the independent candidate at Banani Model School centre this morning.

Asked in which polling centres his agents faced trouble entering, he mentioned Bhashantek Govt Primary School, Adamji Cantonment College, Matikata High School, and Jamia Madrasa centres.

Alom expressed concern about the fairness of the election.

"However, I'm determined to remain in the electoral race until the end," he said.

Top News

Hero Alom / Polling centres / attacked

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Nothing but FB. Why Bangladeshis never took to Twitter, Threads and the like

Nothing but FB. Why Bangladeshis never took to Twitter, Threads and the like

50m | Panorama
There’s also a huge interest in the gloomy aesthetic look of Yum Cha District designed by Fahim Kader. Photo: Junaid Hasan Pranto

Lights, Camera, Instagram!

16h | Habitat
With the blue sky in the backdrop the restaurant looked lush in the evening

Indulging in delights and the cool breeze at Impetus Lounge

21h | Food
Floods, be it at home or in Asian neighbours, are reasons for worry about the price and supply of rice. Photo: Bloomberg

The world can't stop floods but can keep food channels open

19h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

PHP begins new era of decorative glass production in Bangladesh

PHP begins new era of decorative glass production in Bangladesh

25m | TBS Stories
Seafood barbecue is now at your fingertips

Seafood barbecue is now at your fingertips

13h | TBS Food
Ukraine’s counteroffensive slower than desired

Ukraine’s counteroffensive slower than desired

14h | TBS World
What are the causes of natural devastation?

What are the causes of natural devastation?

17h | TBS World

Most Read

1
Shafiqul Alam.
Thoughts

Fossil fuel subsidy removal imperative

2
File photo of Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) Line-3 project. Picture: TBS
Transport

6.7km of BRT now open to traffic

3
President-elect Joe Biden speaks Saturday, Nov. 7, 2020, in Wilmington, Del. AP Photo
Coronavirus chronicle

With cases soaring, Biden to announce Covid-19 task force

4
Bangladesh to receive nuclear fuel for Rooppur plant in September
Energy

Bangladesh to receive nuclear fuel for Rooppur plant in September

5
Representational image. Photo: Collected
World+Biz

Saudi Arabia to celebrate Eid-ul-Adha on 28 June