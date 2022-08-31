Uninterrupted supply of fuel oil will continue: PM

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has said that an uninterrupted supply of fuel oil will continue in the country.

The prime minister said this in response to a question from MP Shahidul Islam Bakul during a question-answer session in the parliament on Wednesday.

Sheikh Hasina said, "Meeting the demand for fuel oil is an ongoing process. A six-month agreement has been signed for the procurement of fuel oil from abroad. The current contract will continue until December.

"It will be possible to meet the demand for the next 30-35 days with the stored fuel oil. By this time, two ships will arrive in the country with fuel. In other words, fuel oil will continue to be supplied to the country uninterruptedly."

As of 16 August, reserves in the country include 620,148 metric tonnes of refined fuel oil, 81,846 metric tonnes of unrefined. Total stock is 7,01,994 metric tons, said the prime minister.

About the government's steps to continue the imports Sheikh Hasina said that considering the demand of fuel oil the schedule for importing about 325,000 metric tonnes of diesel, 50,000 metric tonnes of jet fuel and 50,000 metric tonnes of octane has been finalised in the current month (August) and in September import of about 3 lakh metric tonnes of diesel, 20,000 metric tonnes of jet fuel, 50,000 metric tonnes of furnace oil and 25,000 metric tons of octane has been finalised.

She also said that considering the increased demand of Bangladesh Power Development Board (BPDB), a proposal has been sent to the suppliers for a supply of 25,000 metric tonnes of furnace oil in August and 25,000 metric tonnes of furnace oil and 120,000 metric tons of diesel in September.

About 2 lakh metric tonnes of crude oil was imported in August and about 1 lakh metric tonnes will be imported in September for production of refined fuel oil through processing and refining at Eastern Refinery Limited.

Moreover, fuel oil procurement from domestic sources is continuing, she said.

In response to a question from Jatiya Party Member of Parliament Syed Abu Hossain Babla, Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina said,

"There is sufficient production capacity compared to the country's electricity demand. From this point of view, there is no power shortage in the country. Bangladesh is only trying to overcome the ongoing global energy crisis by economical use of electricity and planned load shedding."

Sheikh Hasina said that the government is setting up new power plants with renewable energy through diversification of energy.

Moreover, the government has taken various steps to limit load shedding to deal with the current global crisis.

"It is expected that if the electricity generated by the new coal-based power plants is connected to the national grid as per the plan and if the cost-effective use of electricity is ensured, it will soon be possible to get rid of this temporary load shedding," said the prime minister.