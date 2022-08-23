'Uninterrupted power supply to be ensured for Aman irrigation'

Agriculture Secretary Md Sayedul Islam today said that uninterrupted power supply will be provided from 12 midnight to 6am for ensuring irrigation during the current Aman season.

The secretary also noted that Bangladesh Rural Electrification Board (BREB) will take necessary steps within 24 hours if new connection is needed for irrigation.

The official said this after coming out of an inter-ministerial meeting on ensuring irrigation during the current Aman season at the Secretariat here this afternoon, said a press release. According to the release, the Water Development Board (WDB) has already opened its large irrigation projects and the remaining projects will launch soon to facilitate the irrigation.

Upazila irrigation committees will take necessary steps regarding irrigation after holding meetings and ensure required arrangement for irrigation.

The Agriculture Ministry is considering providing cash assistance to the farmers considering the extra expenditure for irrigation.

The ministry will give seedlings free of cost to those, who could not grow seedlings due to lack of rain.

Representatives from Power, Energy and Mineral Resources Ministry, Water Resources Ministry, BREB, WDB, Bangladesh Power Development Board, Additional Secretary (fertilizer, management and materials) of Agriculture Ministry Balai Krishna Hazra, Additional Secretary (extension) Rabindra Shri Barua, Bangladesh Agricultural Development Corporation (BADC) chairman, director general of Department of Agricultural Extension, director general of Bangladesh Rice Research Institute and field level officials joined the meeting.