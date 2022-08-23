'Uninterrupted power supply to be ensured for Aman irrigation'

Bangladesh

BSS
23 August, 2022, 09:10 pm
Last modified: 23 August, 2022, 09:15 pm

Related News

'Uninterrupted power supply to be ensured for Aman irrigation'

BSS
23 August, 2022, 09:10 pm
Last modified: 23 August, 2022, 09:15 pm
&#039;Uninterrupted power supply to be ensured for Aman irrigation&#039;

Agriculture Secretary Md Sayedul Islam today said that uninterrupted power supply will be provided from 12 midnight to 6am for ensuring irrigation during the current Aman season. 

The secretary also noted that Bangladesh Rural Electrification Board (BREB) will take necessary steps within 24 hours if new connection is needed for irrigation.

The official said this after coming out of an inter-ministerial meeting on ensuring irrigation during the current Aman season at the Secretariat here this afternoon, said a press release. According to the release, the Water Development Board (WDB) has already opened its large irrigation projects and the remaining projects will launch soon to facilitate the irrigation. 

Upazila irrigation committees will take necessary steps regarding irrigation after holding meetings and ensure required arrangement for irrigation. 

The Agriculture Ministry is considering providing cash assistance to the farmers considering the extra expenditure for irrigation. 

The ministry will give seedlings free of cost to those, who could not grow seedlings due to lack of rain.

Representatives from Power, Energy and Mineral Resources Ministry, Water Resources Ministry, BREB, WDB, Bangladesh Power Development Board, Additional Secretary (fertilizer, management and materials) of Agriculture Ministry Balai Krishna Hazra, Additional Secretary (extension) Rabindra Shri Barua, Bangladesh Agricultural Development Corporation (BADC) chairman, director general of Department of Agricultural Extension, director general of Bangladesh Rice Research Institute and field level officials joined the meeting.

Top News

Irrigation Season / Electricity Supply

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Julian Lee. Illustration: TBS

Iran’s return would fill a Russia-shaped hole in oil supplies

22h | Panorama
The struggle of Bangladeshi tea workers to raise their minimum wage has been dragging in for years. Photo: Collected

Shocked by tea workers' wages? Everyone else is not doing any better

11h | Panorama
While taking a photo, Sikder Ahmed focuses mainly on colour and wants people to feel a deep resonance when they see his photography. Photo: Sikder Ahmed

Sikder Ahmed: From aviator to bird’s-eye photographer

12h | Panorama
Sketch: TBS

A fork in the road for development financing

1d | Thoughts

More Videos from TBS

Fuchka, chotpoti and others that made childhood colourful

Fuchka, chotpoti and others that made childhood colourful

41m | Videos
Reasons behind US' interest in Taiwan

Reasons behind US' interest in Taiwan

1h | Videos
Why price of two major food grains jumped in country despite declining globally

Why price of two major food grains jumped in country despite declining globally

5h | Videos
Students returning to cinemas to watch Bangla films

Students returning to cinemas to watch Bangla films

6h | Videos

Most Read

1
Migrant workers. Photo: UNB
Migration

Can Bangladesh benefit from Canada’s 10 lakh job vacancies?

2
Russia now offers Bangladesh finished oil
Energy

Russia now offers Bangladesh finished oil

3
Photo of Bangladesh Secretariat/Collected
Bangladesh

Govt, autonomous offices to run 7 hours daily to save energy

4
Photo: Collected
Economy

Bangladesh is not in a crisis situation: IMF

5
Eight more banks make unusual gains from forex dealings
Banking

Eight more banks make unusual gains from forex dealings

6
Jiban Bima wants its money back. Banks unable to pay
Economy

Jiban Bima wants its money back. Banks unable to pay