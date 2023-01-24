Power supply to be ensured during irrigation season: Nasrul

Energy

BSS
24 January, 2023, 08:35 pm
Last modified: 24 January, 2023, 08:41 pm

Related News

Power supply to be ensured during irrigation season: Nasrul

BSS
24 January, 2023, 08:35 pm
Last modified: 24 January, 2023, 08:41 pm
Power supply to be ensured during irrigation season: Nasrul

State Minister for Power, Energy and Mineral Resources Nasrul Hamid today said that electricity supply will be ensured with priority basis during the irrigation season.

"Farmers will get benefit if supervision activities are strengthened through overall situation," he told an inter-ministerial meeting on uninterrupted power supply during the irrigation season at Bidyut Bhaban.

Nasrul Hamid said, "Don't waste unnecessary time in the name of maintenance. If there is possibility of power shortage, concerned distribution companies should take initiative to resolve it by alternative ways".

He said that power production is being increased in coordination with the demand, adding, "If farmers follow peak and off-peak hours during irrigation season then better results will be yielded".

The state minister directed authorities concerned to supply natural gas and fuel oil as required by the Bangladesh Power Development Board (BPDB). 

He also instructed Bangladesh Petroleum Corporation (BPC) to purchase furnace oil more than the demand.

According to the ministry information, irrigation season starts from February every year and it continues till 31st May. At this time demand for electricity increases. The highest electricity demand was 14,782 MW in the last irrigation season in April 2022, while the electricity demand for the current (2023) irrigation season will be 16,000 MW. 

It said the total number of irrigation connections in the current season is 4,65,456, for which 24,00 MW electricity will be required.

The meeting discussed about supply of gas, furnace oil and diesel to increase power generation for the current irrigation season.
 
Nasrul Hamid said that gas supply to all gas-based capable power plants would be priority basis so that electricity could be generated without interruption.

He said that fuel transportation during the current irrigation season should be smooth to this end. The BPDB would contact concerned officials including Railways Ministry, Road Transport and Highways Division, BIWTC and BIWTA.

The BPC would have to ensure fuel transportation in every place.

"Ensure smooth supply of fuel oil, gas and coal to power generation plants, conduct extensive campaign to popularize alternate wet and dry method for economical use of irrigation water," he said.

He also called for reserving fuel oil at power plants for at least two months production capacity and appointing focal point officers and using modern technology to maintain close communication during irrigation season.

It is necessary to form monitoring committee for supervision of uninterrupted power supply to irrigation pumps and strengthening activities of the monitoring committee.
 
During the meeting power secretary Md Habibur Rahman, BPDB Chairman Engineer Md Mahbubur Rahman, Bangladesh Rural Electrification Board (BREB) Chairman Md Salim Uddin, Petrobangla Chairman Janendra Nath Sarkar and Power Cell Director General Engineer Mohammad Hossain were present, among others.

Top News

power / Irrigation Season / Nasrul Hamid

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Edison Desdemona, the newly launched stellar project of Edison Real Estate, located at Bashundhara Residential Area. Photo: Courtesy

EDISON DESDEMONA: A creation like no other

12h | Habitat
BruTown by PARTI.studio. Photo: Junaid Hasan Pranto

Interesting ceiling design ideas to elevate any space

13h | Habitat
Layoffs often leave companies worse off

Layoffs often leave companies worse off

12h | Panorama
Illustration: TBS

How is the Bangladesh market responding to digital credit?

13h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Netflix documentary curse knocks out Australian Open participants

Netflix documentary curse knocks out Australian Open participants

2h | TBS SPORTS
Miraz included in ICC ODI Team of 2022

Miraz included in ICC ODI Team of 2022

3h | TBS SPORTS
Usain Bolt lost retirement fund from his account

Usain Bolt lost retirement fund from his account

4h | TBS SPORTS
Cash-strapped banks turn to Sonali for costly fund

Cash-strapped banks turn to Sonali for costly fund

5h | TBS Insight

Most Read

1
Picture: Collected
Bangladesh

US Embassy condemns recent incidents of visa fraud

2
Four top bankers arrested in DSA case filed by S Alam group 
Bangladesh

Four top bankers arrested in DSA case filed by S Alam group 

3
Bijoy keyboard mandatory for all mobile phones: BTRC
Telecom

Bijoy keyboard mandatory for all mobile phones: BTRC

4
Photo: TBS
Bangladesh

Planning a feast? Pay city corp taxes first, Chittagonians!

5
Ctg Port Gets A Boost: The Chattogram port officially starts to berth vessels with 10 metres drought on Monday. As of now, only 9.5m draught vessels could anchor at the port, each carrying 2,500 TEUs. But the 10m draught ship will be able to carry 4,000 TEUs, bumping up the port’s container handling capacity and bringing down costs. The photo was taken recently from the port area. Photo: Mohammed Minhaj Uddin
Bangladesh

Dollar crisis: 3 ships with 54,000 tonnes of goods get stuck at Ctg port

6
Gas prices hiked up to 179% for industries, effective from 1 February
Energy

Gas prices hiked up to 179% for industries, effective from 1 February