Farmers won't face power shortage during irrigation season: Nasrul

Energy

BSS
31 December, 2023, 05:20 pm
Last modified: 31 December, 2023, 05:25 pm

Related News

Farmers won't face power shortage during irrigation season: Nasrul

"There were some problems in the power sector for a few months this year . . . We have overcome all the obstacles," said Nasrul Hamid.

BSS
31 December, 2023, 05:20 pm
Last modified: 31 December, 2023, 05:25 pm
State Minister for Power, Energy and Mineral Resources Nasrul Hamid. Photo: Collected
State Minister for Power, Energy and Mineral Resources Nasrul Hamid. Photo: Collected

There will be no shortage of power, including electricity, during the ongoing irrigation season as necessary measures have been taken to ensure sufficient power supply, State Minister for Power, Energy and Mineral Resources Nasrul Hamid said today (31 December).

"There were some problems in the power sector for a few months this year . . . We have overcome all the obstacles. During the current irrigation season, the electricity demand will exceed 18,000 megawatts, but there will be no problem as we are fully prepared," he said while inaugurating the "Hepatitis-B Immunization Programme, for the members and families of Dhaka Reporters Unity (DRU).

When asked about the upcoming election, Nasrul said, "BNP-Jamaat carried out subversive activities in the power sector in 2014 as they do not want people's wellbeing."

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

Nasrul apprehended that the BNP-Jamaat might carry out a massive attack ahead of the upcoming polls with a view to thwarting democratic practice in the country.

While replying to the queries regarding the existing gas crisis, he said, "Chevron Bangladesh is conducting development activities in new areas. If the potential of new gas wells in those areas can be utilized properly, the shortfall of gas will be resolved."

Mentioning that people are still not careful about Hepatitis-B due to lack of awareness, he called upon journalists to make people aware of the disease and asked them to regularly monitor the existing situation and write follow-ups to keep people safe from the disease.

President of Dhaka Reporters Unity (DRU) Syed Shukur Ali Shuvo presided over the ceremony.

DRU Vice President Shafiq Shamim, Welfare Secretary Tanveer Ahmed, and Member Syed Shipon were present, among others.

The programme was conducted by DRU General Secretary Mohiuddin.

Bangladesh / Top News

Irrigation Season / power supply / State Minister for Power, Energy and Mineral Resources Nasrul Hamid

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Casablanca: As time goes by…

Casablanca: As time goes by…

4h | Features
Photo: Collected

5 most-anticipated cars in 2024

5h | Wheels
The idea behind Bangladesh Open University was to keep education open for students of all ages across the country. Photo: Rajib Dhar

Bangladesh Open University: Finishing the unfinished degrees

10h | Panorama
This year has seen the largest pro-Palestine demonstrations across the United States and Europe in defiance of the West’s policy of unconditional support to Israel’s military campaign in Gaza. Photo: Bloomberg

The West in 2023: A year of shifting influences

10h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Gas prices will fall in 2024

Gas prices will fall in 2024

59m | Videos
Human rights group accuses Meta of restricting pro-Palestine speech

Human rights group accuses Meta of restricting pro-Palestine speech

2h | Videos
Bangladeshi exporters vexed about customs, energy woes

Bangladeshi exporters vexed about customs, energy woes

Now | Videos
Ctg port risks losing 3m-container club membership

Ctg port risks losing 3m-container club membership

5h | Videos