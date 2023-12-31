Farmers won't face power shortage during irrigation season: Nasrul

There will be no shortage of power, including electricity, during the ongoing irrigation season as necessary measures have been taken to ensure sufficient power supply, State Minister for Power, Energy and Mineral Resources Nasrul Hamid said today (31 December).

"There were some problems in the power sector for a few months this year . . . We have overcome all the obstacles. During the current irrigation season, the electricity demand will exceed 18,000 megawatts, but there will be no problem as we are fully prepared," he said while inaugurating the "Hepatitis-B Immunization Programme, for the members and families of Dhaka Reporters Unity (DRU).

When asked about the upcoming election, Nasrul said, "BNP-Jamaat carried out subversive activities in the power sector in 2014 as they do not want people's wellbeing."

Nasrul apprehended that the BNP-Jamaat might carry out a massive attack ahead of the upcoming polls with a view to thwarting democratic practice in the country.

While replying to the queries regarding the existing gas crisis, he said, "Chevron Bangladesh is conducting development activities in new areas. If the potential of new gas wells in those areas can be utilized properly, the shortfall of gas will be resolved."

Mentioning that people are still not careful about Hepatitis-B due to lack of awareness, he called upon journalists to make people aware of the disease and asked them to regularly monitor the existing situation and write follow-ups to keep people safe from the disease.

President of Dhaka Reporters Unity (DRU) Syed Shukur Ali Shuvo presided over the ceremony.

DRU Vice President Shafiq Shamim, Welfare Secretary Tanveer Ahmed, and Member Syed Shipon were present, among others.

The programme was conducted by DRU General Secretary Mohiuddin.