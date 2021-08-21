UAE hails Bangladeshi workforce contribution to development

United Arab Emirates Human Resource Undersecretary Saif Al Suwaidi recently lauded the Bangladeshi workforce for their contribution to national development.

He commended them at a meeting with Bangladesh Ambassador to U AE Md Abu Zafar held in Dubai.

The meeting discussed the whole gamut of bilateral cooperation and engagement in the areas of the continued employment of the Bangladeshi workforce in the UAE and skill development before their arrival in the country, said a press release.

Saif Al Suwaidi highly commended the hardworking and adaptive aptitude of Bangladeshi workers and appreciated the remarkable contribution they have made to the socio-economic development of the UAE over the last four and half decades.

Md Abu Zafar underscored the importance of job-centric training and orientation of the workers before their travel to UAE as well as on-arrival orientation on the workers' rights, working conditions, UAE language and culture etc.

He put special emphasis on the protection of the rights of vulnerable groups, particularly women domestic workers.

The Ambassador made a proposal that with the support of the UAE government and or private sector Bangladesh can either designate or set up dedicated training institutes in Bangladesh and also develop a suitable training module for workers wishing to take up employment in the UAE.

He further proposed that the UAE should consider introducing 'Skill Certification' of the returning workers who have gained the right skills in any trades owing to their long years of works in the UAE.

The Ambassador also conveyed Bangladesh's readiness for hosting in Dhaka the first meeting of the Joint Committee (JC) on implementation of the MoU on the recruitment of domestic workers from Bangladesh.

The issue of returning of Bangladeshi nationals with UAE residence stranded in Bangladesh due to Covid-19 related travel ban was also discussed.