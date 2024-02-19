Environment minister meets with UAE counterpart to forge environmental cooperation

Environment, Forest and Climate Change Minister Saber Hossain Chowdhury today engaged in a bilateral meeting with the Minister of Climate Change and Environment of the United Arab Emirates, Amna bint Abdullah Al Dahak.

The meeting, held in Dubai, marked a significant step towards fostering collaboration between the two nations in addressing pressing climate change, environmental and sustainability challenges, said a press release.

During the discussions, Minister Chowdhury and Minister Al Dahak exchanged valuable insights and strategies aimed at tackling climate change, preserving forests, and safeguarding the environment for future generations.

Both parties expressed a strong commitment to implementing sustainable practices and policies to mitigate the adverse effects of climate change and promote environmental conservation.

Minister Chowdhury emphasised Bangladesh's dedication to achieving its environmental goals outlined in various international agreements, including the Paris Agreement and the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals.

He underscored the importance of international partnerships and cooperation in achieving collective environmental objectives. He said for the implementation of UAE Consensus originating from COP28, Bangladesh's National Adaptation Plan and Mujib Climate Prosperity Plan requires international and bilateral cooperation and solidarity.

Minister Al Dahak commended Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina's global leadership in climate change and reiterated UAE's commitment to collaborating with Bangladesh and global partners to address climate change challenges effectively. She highlighted the UAE's initiatives and investments in renewable energy, conservation efforts, and climate resilience strategies.

The meeting concluded with a mutual agreement to enhance cooperation through knowledge sharing, technical assistance, and joint initiatives. Both ministers affirmed their countries' shared responsibility in safeguarding the planet and pledged to work closely together to advance environmental sustainability at regional and global levels.

Earlier today, Environment Minister Saber Hossain Chowdhury held a productive bilateral meeting with UAE State Minister for Foreign Affairs Ahmed Ali Al Sayegh at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs in Abu Dhabi.

Both agreed to strengthen partnership amongst the two brotherly nations with renewed focus on trade and investment. The year 2024 is an auspicious year in Bangladesh UAE bilateral relations as it marks 50 years of diplomatic relations.