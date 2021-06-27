People throng Shimulia-Banglabazar ferry ghat ahead of lockdown

Transport

TBS Report
27 June, 2021, 04:00 pm
Last modified: 27 June, 2021, 04:03 pm

Photo: TBS
Photo: TBS

Thousands of people crowded the Shimulia ferry ghat today to cross the Padma river ahead of the countrywide strict lockdown.

The rush was seen from morning at the major water channel with people gathering on the Shimulia-Banglabazar route, defying health guidelines.

The number of passengers has increased in the past few days.

At the same time, cargo and emergency vehicles are crossing the Padma.  Each ferry on the route is crowded with a small number of vehicles but overcrowded with people.

Though only goods-laden and emergency vehicles are allowed on the ferries to cross Padma, private cars were also seen on the ferries.

Safayet Ahmed, manager of Shimulia ghat of Bangladesh Inland Water Transport Corporation (BIWTC), said that 15 out of the 16 ferries have been operating on the route since morning. Commuters have been boarding the ferries though they are not allowed.

Only vehicles are allowed on the ferries to cross the river. The authorities are trying to make the commuters aware of this, he said.

Zakir Hossain, in-charge of Mawa Traffic Police, said people are being urged to follow the lockdown instructions. But the passengers are coming from Dhaka in different ways.

There are police checkpoints at different key points in the district. Police are working to control the situation, he added. 

