Dhaka train stations being fenced to halt ticket-free entry this Eid

Transport

Foisal Ahmed
12 April, 2023, 09:50 pm
Last modified: 12 April, 2023, 09:54 pm

Related News

Dhaka train stations being fenced to halt ticket-free entry this Eid

Foisal Ahmed
12 April, 2023, 09:50 pm
Last modified: 12 April, 2023, 09:54 pm
Dhaka train stations being fenced to halt ticket-free entry this Eid

The entrances of two intercity train stations in the capital – the Kamalapur Railway and the Dhaka Airport Railway – are being fenced with bamboo to limit random entry and halt ticket-free train journeys this Eid.

Visiting Kamalapur station on Wednesday, workers were found installing fences in front of the station gate and narrowing down the entrances.

"We are making all arrangements so that only passengers having tickets can board trains. As part of the efforts, we are installing the fences so that we can prevent the entry of ticket-free people into the station," Kamalapur Station Manager Masud Sarwar told The Business Standard.

Passengers will enter the station in queues by showing their tickets, he added and hoped that the fences will also improve overall discipline there.

Masud Sarwar said similar fencing is being put at the Airport Railway Station and Joydebpur Railway Station, as well. "There have been instances of ticketless passengers getting off from these stations in the past years. Hopefully, that will stop now."

A large number of passengers travel by train without tickets during Eid time every year which hampers the discipline and comfort of ticket-holding passengers, insiders believe. From economy class to air-conditioned cabins, ticket-free passengers are seen on all sides. They even occupy train roofs, space next to the engine, aisle and other paths inside passenger rooms.

Lower-grade staffers allegedly help people to travel without tickets. To curb such irregularities the Bangladesh Railway, earlier, announced to sell Eid tickets 100% online. The sale of advanced train tickets ends on Tuesday.

Bangladesh / Top News

Railway station

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

The pro-tips: How to fast and stay fit

The pro-tips: How to fast and stay fit

9h | Health
Fremo - A Farming Robot. Photo: Curtesy

Team Atlas: Building robots to solve practical problems

12h | Pursuit
Photo: Collected

Dr Zafrullah Chowdhury: The doctor with a heart of a warrior

23h | Obituary
Anup Sinha. Sketch: TBS

What does the trilateral Tripura meet mean for Bangladesh?

1d | Thoughts

More Videos from TBS

Mithila is coming to cinema with 'Mayaa'

Mithila is coming to cinema with 'Mayaa'

3h | TBS Entertainment
Journey of a revolutionary ends

Journey of a revolutionary ends

6h | TBS Today
TBS Eid Magazine Feat. Miss World Bangladesh Oishee

TBS Eid Magazine Feat. Miss World Bangladesh Oishee

11h | TBS Stories
Does Wonder Woman have a cameo in The Flash movie?

Does Wonder Woman have a cameo in The Flash movie?

1d | TBS Entertainment

Most Read

1
Man scales Swadhinata Stambha; asks rescuers for cigarettes, then ends up detained
Bangladesh

Man scales Swadhinata Stambha; asks rescuers for cigarettes, then ends up detained

2
Bangladesh Bank's server restored after 7hrs
Banking

Bangladesh Bank's server restored after 7hrs

3
Photo: TBS
Bangladesh

Man interviewed by DW detained in an unrelated case

4
Metro rail may reduce the need for people to live near workplaces. Photo: TBS
Bangladesh

Metro Rail now runs for 6 hours

5
File photo
Bangladesh

HC grants bail to Rana Plaza owner

6
Jaaz lands in trouble with Tk1 lakh offer, revises format
Splash

Jaaz lands in trouble with Tk1 lakh offer, revises format