Dhaka train stations being fenced to halt ticket-free entry this Eid

The entrances of two intercity train stations in the capital – the Kamalapur Railway and the Dhaka Airport Railway – are being fenced with bamboo to limit random entry and halt ticket-free train journeys this Eid.

Visiting Kamalapur station on Wednesday, workers were found installing fences in front of the station gate and narrowing down the entrances.

"We are making all arrangements so that only passengers having tickets can board trains. As part of the efforts, we are installing the fences so that we can prevent the entry of ticket-free people into the station," Kamalapur Station Manager Masud Sarwar told The Business Standard.

Passengers will enter the station in queues by showing their tickets, he added and hoped that the fences will also improve overall discipline there.

Masud Sarwar said similar fencing is being put at the Airport Railway Station and Joydebpur Railway Station, as well. "There have been instances of ticketless passengers getting off from these stations in the past years. Hopefully, that will stop now."

A large number of passengers travel by train without tickets during Eid time every year which hampers the discipline and comfort of ticket-holding passengers, insiders believe. From economy class to air-conditioned cabins, ticket-free passengers are seen on all sides. They even occupy train roofs, space next to the engine, aisle and other paths inside passenger rooms.

Lower-grade staffers allegedly help people to travel without tickets. To curb such irregularities the Bangladesh Railway, earlier, announced to sell Eid tickets 100% online. The sale of advanced train tickets ends on Tuesday.