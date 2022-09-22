Tk2.21cr dividend provided to Bangladesh Labour Welfare Foundation fund

The edotco Bangladesh Ltd, one of the leading telecommunication infrastructure construction companies of the country, today provided around Tk2.21 crore dividends to the fund of the Bangladesh Labour Welfare Foundation.

Ricky Steyn, country managing director of edotco Bangladesh, handed over a cheque of Tk2,21,67,356 as dividends to State Minister for Labour and Employment Begum Monnujan Sufian at her secretariat office today.

Steyn led a four-member delegation of the edotco Bangladesh Ltd on the occasion.

According to the labour law, the companies have to deposit one tenth of the five percent of their net profit before the Bangladesh Labour Welfare Foundation fund while some 275 local, foreign and multinational companies have been regularly depositing a portion of their profits before the foundation, said a Ministry press release.

The release said that so far some Tk750 crore have been deposited in the fund while workers of institutional and non-institutional sectors usually receive financial support from this fund in case of accidental deaths, injuries, treatment for diseases and support for higher studies for the meritorious students of the workers. So far, some Tk66 crore has been provided to some 15,237 workers from this fund.

Director General of Bangladesh Labour Welfare Foundation Dr Molla Jalal Uddin, joint secretary Md Mohidur Rahman, edotco human resource affairs director Rizwan Hamid Quiraishi, government affairs adviser Zafar Ahmed Khan and Md Naser Bin Mazid Khan of Regulatory Corporate Affairs were present, among others, on the occasion.