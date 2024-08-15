Delta Life declares 30% cash dividend for 5th year in a row

Stocks

TBS Report
15 August, 2024, 10:45 pm
Last modified: 15 August, 2024, 10:47 pm

Related News

Delta Life declares 30% cash dividend for 5th year in a row

With the declaration, the insurer is set to pay a 30% cash dividend to its shareholders for the fifth consecutive year

TBS Report
15 August, 2024, 10:45 pm
Last modified: 15 August, 2024, 10:47 pm
Photo: Collected
Photo: Collected

Delta Life Insurance Company has announced a 30% cash dividend for its shareholders for the financial year ending 31 December 2023. 

With the declaration, the insurer is set to pay a 30% cash dividend to its shareholders for the fifth consecutive year, starting in 2019, according to data from the Dhaka Stock Exchange (DSE).

However, despite the consistent dividend announcements, Delta Life's stock price dropped by 5% following the news, closing at Tk100.7 apiece today (15 August).  

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

According to disclosures published on the DSE website today, the company's board of directors made the recommendation for the 2023 dividend during a meeting held on 14 August.

Originally scheduled for 11 August, the meeting was postponed due to the volatile situation in the country following the departure of Sheikh Hasina to India.

To finalise the dividend and approve the audited financial statements, Delta Life will hold its annual general meeting (AGM) on 28 September, via a digital platform. The record date for identifying shareholders eligible for the dividend has been set for 5 September.

The company has not yet published its quarterly financials for 2023. However, according to the financial statements till September 2022, Delta Life's life insurance fund balance stood at Tk3,990.86 crore, a 3% increase from Tk3,874.52 crore in the same period the previous year. 

The company's net premium income for the September quarter was Tk175.14 crore, up from Tk166.56 crore a year earlier. Total expenses for the same period were Tk228.94 crore, down from Tk249.38 crore in 2021.

As of 31 July, the company's ownership structure consisted of 41% held by sponsors and directors, 20.44% by institutions, and 38.61% by the general public.

Delta Life faced a decline in its annual premium income due to the pandemic in 2020 and bounced back in 2021, according to unaudited figures reported to the Insurance Development and Regulatory Authority (Idra).

Delta Life Insurance Company / dividend / Bangladesh

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Illustration: TBS

No, you cannot check people's phones and vehicles

7h | Panorama
Illustration: TBS

The many faces of workplace bullying

1d | Pursuit
Caretaker govt: How Hasina killed a system that ensured free and fair elections

Caretaker govt: How Hasina killed a system that ensured free and fair elections

1d | Panorama
In 1997, Toyota launched the Prius as the first mass-produced vehicle with a hybrid powertrain. A couple of years later in 1999, Honda revealed their take on making a hybrid vehicle– the Insight. PHOTO: Collected

Honda Insight vs Toyota Prius: Finding out which hybrid reigns supreme

4d | Wheels

More Videos from TBS

Four new advisors to take oath on Friday

Four new advisors to take oath on Friday

2h | Videos
India does not want to host Women's T20 World Cup

India does not want to host Women's T20 World Cup

38m | Videos
Iran has announced that it will not back down from retaliating against Israel

Iran has announced that it will not back down from retaliating against Israel

1h | Videos
What analysts are saying about the current capital market

What analysts are saying about the current capital market

3h | Videos