Three youths were killed after a truck hit the bike they were riding in Rupnagar Thana of Dhaka on Friday

A speedy truck hit the motorcycle in front of Birulia Sadi Oil Pump leaving one of the three riders dead on spot, said Rupnagar Thana Officer-in-Charge Arifur Rahman said.

Two others were declared dead after arrival in hospital, he added.

The deceased are Milon Hossain, Shamim, and Harun.