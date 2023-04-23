Motorcyclists fined Tk71,000 for violating traffic rules on Padma Bridge

Crime

TBS Report
23 April, 2023, 06:55 pm
Last modified: 23 April, 2023, 06:59 pm

Photo: TBS
Photo: TBS

The traffic police has fined 23 motorcyclists Tk71,000 for violating traffic rules on the Padma Bridge.

The motorcyclists were fined for lane violation, according to the Munshiganj traffic police.  

Earlier on Tuesday (18 April), Road Transport and Bridges Minister Obaidul Quader announced motorbikes would be allowed to cross the Padma Bridge from 20 April after eight months of hiatus.

Bikes would be allowed to move through the service lane of the main bridge as per the rules starting 6am on 20 April, the minister said.

He said, the speed limit for motorcycles on the Padma Bridge will be 60km per hour. Fines will be imposed in case of violation of the rules and if necessary, the facility will be closed again, added the minister.

"The bridge can be crossed at a maximum speed of 60 km with the fixed toll. The designated tollbooth and designated lane must be used for motorcycles. The designated lane cannot be changed under any circumstances. Overtaking cannot be done," said a statement by the Bangladesh Bridge Authority.

"The driver and the rider must use the necessary safety equipment including helmets. Under no circumstances can the motorcyclist stand on the bridge or take pictures. Maximum two people including the driver can ride the motorcycle," the notice added.

