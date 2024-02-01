Thai univ alumni host reception to new State Minister for Commerce Titu

Bangladesh

Press Release
01 February, 2024, 08:30 pm
Last modified: 01 February, 2024, 08:30 pm

Related News

Thai univ alumni host reception to new State Minister for Commerce Titu

Press Release
01 February, 2024, 08:30 pm
Last modified: 01 February, 2024, 08:30 pm
Thai univ alumni host reception to new State Minister for Commerce Titu

The Assumption University Alumni Association of Bangladesh (AUAAB) hosted a reception in the honour of Ahsanul Islam Titu, a distinguished alumnus, at Sheraton Dhaka on Wednesday (31 January) evening.

Speakers at the reception expressed their optimism about a bright prospect of cooperation in relations between Bangladesh and Thailand as Ahsanul Islam Titu, a business graduate from a Thai university, has been appointed as the state minister for commerce, reads a press release.

Expressing confidence in Tiru's capabilities, Thai Ambassador to Bangladesh Makawadee Sumitmor said, "I can see a bright future in terms of Thailand-Bangladesh relations. The newly-appointed State Minister will play a crucial role in supporting and strengthening collaboration between the two countries. The Royal Thai Embassy stands in support."

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

AUAAB, dedicated to fostering connections among ABAC graduates, serves as a dynamic platform for career counseling and strategic partnerships in various sectors. It is also committed to collaborating with the Thai Embassy in promoting bilateral relations in the areas of education, trade, hospitality, tourism, and healthcare.

AUAAB President Sayeed Hassan reflected on Titu's journey and said, "We believe with his knowledge and skills, he will make extensive contributions to the country's economy. I wish him all the success."

An ABAC magna cum laude graduate with a BBA and an MBA from Pittsburg State University, Mr. Titu is a former Managing Director at Mona Financial Consultancy and Securities Limited and President of the Dhaka Stock Exchange, and founding President of the DSE Brokers Association of Bangladesh

Blessed with a wealth of experience, Mr Tiru, in his new role as the new State Minister of Commerce, has been entrusted with the crucial task of managing escalating commodity prices. Expressing gratitude, he stated, "ABAC means a lot to me. One thing ABAC really taught us is the importance of honesty and integrity. These lessons are the reason behind whatever I am today." 

AUAAB Vice President Ariya Islam Aree, its General Secretary Zara Jabeen Mahbub and Treasurer Munazzir Shehmat Karim were also present at the reception.

State Minister for Commerce Ahsanul Islam Titu

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

LGED is working on developing a core rural road network at every upazila and district level. Photo: Mohammad Minhaz Uddin

Economic growth is driving up the need to upgrade rural roads

9h | Panorama
TBS Infographics.

Why RMG nearshoring never posed a real threat to Bangladeshi manufacturers

11h | Panorama
Illustration: TBS

How mentorship helps both mentors and mentees

1d | Pursuit
The Bangladeshi team behind Mulytic primarily consists of fresh graduates from disciplines such as Computer Science and Engineering (CSE), Mathematics and Statistics. PHOTO: COURTESY

How Mulytic is elevating Bangladesh’s global presence in smart technology

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

What’s wrong with Sylhet Strikers

What’s wrong with Sylhet Strikers

32m | Videos
Indexes and transactions rise as selling pressure eases

Indexes and transactions rise as selling pressure eases

2h | Videos
How long will the US support Israel?

How long will the US support Israel?

3h | Videos
International football transfer spending breaks record in 2023

International football transfer spending breaks record in 2023

4h | Videos