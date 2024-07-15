APA to be made effective to improve business environment: Ahsanul

Bangladesh

BSS
15 July, 2024, 07:25 pm
Last modified: 15 July, 2024, 07:24 pm

“There is a need for innovation to improve the tea industry of the country,” he says

State Minister for Commerce Ahasanul Islam Titu. File Photo: Collected
The 'Annual Performance Agreement' should be made effective in a bid to improve the country's trade and business environment, State Minister for Commerce Ahsanul Islam Titu said today (15 July).

Besides, it is also necessary to enhance the use of ICT and enhance innovative services, the state minister said while addressing the APA Innovation Showcasing 2024 and the distribution of Integrity Award (2023-2024) held at the Ministry of Commerce Room at the Secretariat.

Highlighting the necessity of innovation in rendering services, Ahsanul said, "If the supply chain monitoring system innovated by the Directorate of National Consumer Rights Protection (DNCRP) is made effective, then there would be further improvement in the supply structure.

"There is a need for innovation to improve the tea industry of the country."

In this year, the DNCRP's innovation 'supply chain monitoring system' received the first prize followed by TCB's 'smart marketing management' the 2nd prize and the innovation on recording through automatic systems by the Office of the Registrar of Joint Stock Companies and Firms (RJSC) got the 3rd prize.

Commerce Secretary Md Selim Uddin, Bangladesh Trade and Tariff Commission Chairman Ahmed Munirus Salehin, DNCRP director general AHM Shafiquzzaman and Bangladesh Tea Board chairman Major General Md Ashraful Islam were present, among others, on the occasion.

