Tax official lands in jail in dowry case

A Chattogram court has sent Rajib Rana Mallik, an assistant tax commissioner, to jail in a case filed against him for torturing his wife for dowry.



Chattogram Metropolitan Magistrate Jewel Dev on Tuesday passed the order, rejecting Rajib's bail plea in a dowry case filed by his wife.



"After filing the case on 6 March, the court served a summon order to the accused. Rajib then appeared before court on Tuesday and applied for bail," said plaintiff's lawyer Shuvashish Sharma.



"The court, after hearing both parties, denied Rajib's bail and sent him to jail."



According to the case documents, Rajib, son of late Ranjit Mallik of Banshkhali upazila, married Priya Muhuri, a primary school teacher, in mid-2010.

Shortly after their marriage, Priya came to know that her husband is a drug addict. Showing an urgent need, Rajib claimed a dowry of Tk5 lakh from his wife, the document reads.



Priya alleged that Rajib also tortured her both physically and mentally after she refused to give money. He allegedly kicked her out of the house.



For the last time on 4 March, Rajib yet again pressured her for dowry. Later on 6 March, Priya Muhuri filed the case.



Rajib Rana Mallik was serving Dhaka Tax Zone-14 as an assistant tax commissioner.