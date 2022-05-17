Tax official lands in jail in dowry case

Bangladesh

TBS Report
17 May, 2022, 09:45 pm
Last modified: 17 May, 2022, 09:50 pm

Related News

Tax official lands in jail in dowry case

After 12 years of conjugal life, he was sued by his wife

TBS Report
17 May, 2022, 09:45 pm
Last modified: 17 May, 2022, 09:50 pm
Illustration: Collected
Illustration: Collected

A Chattogram court has sent Rajib Rana Mallik, an assistant tax commissioner, to jail in a case filed against him for torturing his wife for dowry.
 
Chattogram Metropolitan Magistrate Jewel Dev on Tuesday passed the order, rejecting Rajib's bail plea in a dowry case filed by his wife.
 
"After filing the case on 6 March, the court served a summon order to the accused. Rajib then appeared before court on Tuesday and applied for bail," said plaintiff's lawyer Shuvashish Sharma.
 
"The court, after hearing both parties, denied Rajib's bail and sent him to jail."
 
According to the case documents, Rajib, son of late Ranjit Mallik of Banshkhali upazila, married Priya Muhuri, a primary school teacher, in mid-2010.

Shortly after their marriage, Priya came to know that her husband is a drug addict. Showing an urgent need, Rajib claimed a dowry of Tk5 lakh from his wife, the document reads.
 
Priya alleged that Rajib also tortured her both physically and mentally after she refused to give money. He allegedly kicked her out of the house.
 
For the last time on 4 March, Rajib yet again pressured her for dowry. Later on 6 March, Priya Muhuri filed the case.
 
Rajib Rana Mallik was serving Dhaka Tax Zone-14 as an assistant tax commissioner.

Top News

Dowry

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Despite Bangladesh having about 24,000 km of waterways, only a few hundred kilometres are covered by commercial launch services. Photo: Saad Abdullah

Utilising waterways: When common home-goers show the way

10h | Panorama
Illustration: TBS

How Putin revived Nato

11h | Panorama
The reception is a volumetric box-shaped room that has two glass walls on both the front and back ends and the other two walls are adorned with interior plants, wood and aluminium screens. Photo: Noor-A-Alam

The United House: Living and working inside nature

11h | Habitat
Pcycle team members at a waste management orientation event. Photo: Courtesy

Pcycle: Turning waste from bins into beautiful crafts

13h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

The first mosque in India was built Prophet Mohammad time

The first mosque in India was built Prophet Mohammad time

3h | Videos
After six decades ,the Archies is back

After six decades ,the Archies is back

3h | Videos
Exporters in discomfort, expatriates preferring Hundi

Exporters in discomfort, expatriates preferring Hundi

3h | Videos
Can your coworker be your closest friend?

Can your coworker be your closest friend?

13h | Videos

Most Read

1
Representative Photo: Pixabay.
Bangladesh

Microplastics found in 5 local sugar brands

2
Mushfiq Mobarak. Photo: Noor-A-Alam
Panorama

Meet the Yale professor who anchors his research in Bangladesh and scales up interventions globally

3
The story of Bangladesh becoming a major bicycle exporter
Industry

The story of Bangladesh becoming a major bicycle exporter

4
How Bangladesh can achieve edible oil self-sufficiency with local alternatives
Bazaar

How Bangladesh can achieve edible oil self-sufficiency with local alternatives

5
Govt tightens belt to relieve reserve
Economy

Govt tightens belt to relieve reserve

6
Impact of falling taka against US dollar
Banking

Taka losing more value as global currency market volatility persists