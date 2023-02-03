Police press charges against cricketer Al-Amin for torturing wife, demanding dowry

Police Thursday pressed charges against cricketer Al-Amin Hossain for torturing his wife Ishrat Jahan and demanding dowry.

Inspector Md Sohel Rana of Mirpur Model Police Station, also the investigation officer of the case, submitted the charge sheet to Dhaka's Chief Metropolitan Magistrate's Court.

According to the charge sheet, the charges brought against the cricketer were primarily proved.

Also, the court ordered the transfer of the case to the Dhaka Women and Children Repression Prevention Tribunal-8 for the next steps.

On September 2, police filed a case against Al-Amin a day after Ishrat filed a complaint at Mirpur Model Police Station accusing him of torturing and physically abusing her for a dowry of Tk20 lakh.

On September 6 last year, the High Court granted an eight-week anticipatory bail to Al-Amin after he surrendered before it.

According to the case statement, Ishrat and Al-Amin got married on December 26, 2012, and they have two children.