MoFA official lands in Madaripur jail in dowry and torture case filed by wife

Bangladesh

UNB
24 August, 2023, 06:10 pm
24 August, 2023, 06:10 pm

The court denied him bail and sent him to jail after a long hearing on the accusations

Photo: UNB
Photo: UNB

A court in Madaripur on Thursday sent an official of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MoFA) to jail after his wife filed a case accusing him of demanding dowry, hiding his alleged first marriage and torture.

Madaripur Chief Judicial Magistrate Mamunur Rashid passed the order after accused Md Abdul Wadud Akanda,37, counselor (political) at Bangladesh High Commission in New Delhi appeared before the court to answer the accusations following a summon.

The court denied him bail and sent him to jail after a long hearing on the accusations, said Madaripur Bar Association secretary Advocate Golam Kibria.

According to the plaintiff Zareen Rafa Nilanti, the couple got married on 17 April 2019 and they have a daughter. But she later came to know that her husband suppressed the fact about an earlier marriage to another woman.

On 7 October 2022, sitting at the house of one of the plaintiff's relatives, the accused demanded Tk40 lakh and a 5 katha plot in dowry from Zareen, according to the case.

