Tank-lorry owners, fuel distributors strike again

Bangladesh

TBS Report
30 August, 2022, 06:45 pm
Last modified: 30 August, 2022, 06:49 pm

Tank-lorry owners, fuel distributors strike again

The Bangladesh Tank-lorry Owners' Association and Bangladesh Fuel Distributors' Association started observing indefinite strikes from Tuesday protesting the cut in their commission and demanding increase of commission and tank lorry fare.

There was no fuel oil collection and distribution from the Padma, Meghna and Jamuna depots of Khulna division on Tuesday suspending supply to 10 districts of Khulna division and four districts of greater Faridpur. But the petrol pumps were found operating.  

"They reduced our commission as soon as the fuel oil prices were decreased on Monday. We have some long-standing demands too which are being ignored by the government," said General Secretary of Khulna divisional committee of Fuel Oil Distributors' Association Sheikh Murad.

He also said investment has increased with the increase in fuel oil price but their income has fallen. If commission and tank-lorry fare are not increased proportionately, it will be impossible to survive in the business, he added.

Bangladesh Tank-lorry Owners' Association General Secretary Farhad Hossain said this time the strike will be observed for an indefinite period.

"We will not go back to our work until they meet our demands within a short period," he said.

On 7 August, Khulna Tank-lorry Owners' Association and Fuel Oil Distributors' Association stopped fuel oil supply in protest against not increasing commission and tank-lorry fare with the increased fuel oil price.

They withdrew their earlier strike after speaking to Khulna district Deputy Commissioner Md Moniruzzaman.     

