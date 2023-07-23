Tank-lorry owners threaten indefinite strike from 1 Aug if demands not met by 31 July

Bangladesh Tank Lorry Owners' Association and Bangladesh Petroleum Dealers Distributors Agents and Petrol Pump Owners Association on Saturday announced to enforce an indefinite strike from August 1 if their three-point demand is not met by 31 July.

They gave the ultimatum at a press conference organized under the banner of the Dhaka divisional committee of the organizations at a convention centre in Narayanganj on Saturday at noon.

Syed Sazzadul Karim Kabul, president of both organizations, read out a written statement on behalf of the organizations where central leaders were also present.

The demands include increasing the economic life of the tank lorry used for transporting fuel to 50 years from the existing 35 years, raising the commission on sales of fuel to 7.5% from the existing 5% and issuing a gazette notification in this regard.

Freedom Fighter Mizanur Rahman Ratan and Sheikh Farhad Hossain, secretary generals of Bangladesh Petroleum Dealers Distributors Agents and Petrol Pump Owners Association central committee and Bangladesh Tank Lorry Owners Associations central committees, among others were present at the conference.