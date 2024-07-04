Students block Shahbagh in protest against quota reinstatement in govt jobs

Students protest against the reinstatement of quota in government jobs on 4 July 2024. Photo: Md Belal Hossen

Dhaka University students have blocked Shahbagh for the third day in a row demanding the reinstatement of the 2018 circular cancelling quotas in recruitment in government jobs.

Students gathered in front of the central library of the university today (4 July) around 11am. Later, they took out a protest rally, circled the various roads of the campus and blockaded Shahbagh at 12:15pm.

Nahid Islam, a student of Sociology Department, one of the coordinators of the movement, said in today's movement, in addition to Dhaka University students from various colleges and educational institutions have gathered here.

"This programme will continue until our demands are met. Today we did not come to block for an hour and leave. We want our demands to be met," he added.

Meanwhile, following an Appellate Division order today, an agitating student Monirul Islam said the movement of the student society against discrimination will be more intense now.

"We will continue our protest until the demand is met. The verdict on quota restoration is a discredit to merit. Students know how to realize their rights through struggle," he added.

The Appellate Division today adjourned the hearing on a writ petition filed challenging the cancellation of the freedom fighter quota in government jobs.

"The High Court rule will be in effect for now. You can file a regular appeal after receiving the full verdict," the Appellate bench told the state side.

The High Court on 5 June termed cancelling the freedom fighter quota in first and second-class government jobs as illegal.

In response, the government moved the case to the Chamber judge of the Appellate Division, which upheld the High Court decision and set today for a full-bench hearing.