In photos: Students continue protest against quota reinstatement in govt jobs for 4th day
The High Court on 5 June termed cancelling the freedom fighter quota in first and second-class government jobs as illegal
For the fourth consecutive day, students across Bangladesh have taken to the streets, demanding the reinstatement of the 2018 circular cancelling quotas in recruitment in government jobs.
Demonstrators have blocked major highways, including the Dhaka-Chattogram, Dhaka-Aricha, and Rajshahi routes, causing significant disruptions. Their demands for merit-based employment opportunities continue to gain momentum, drawing widespread attention and support.