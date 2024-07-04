In photos: Students continue protest against quota reinstatement in govt jobs for 4th day

TBS Report
04 July, 2024, 05:35 pm
Last modified: 04 July, 2024, 05:55 pm

The High Court on 5 June termed cancelling the freedom fighter quota in first and second-class government jobs as illegal

Students of different institutions block Shahbagh intersection for the third day in a row demanding the reinstatement of the 2018 circular cancelling quotas in recruitment in government jobs on 4 July 2024. Photo: Mehedi Hasan
For the fourth consecutive day, students across Bangladesh have taken to the streets, demanding the reinstatement of the 2018 circular cancelling quotas in recruitment in government jobs.

Demonstrators have blocked major highways, including the Dhaka-Chattogram, Dhaka-Aricha, and Rajshahi routes, causing significant disruptions. Their demands for merit-based employment opportunities continue to gain momentum, drawing widespread attention and support. 

At around 5 PM, tension spread among the protesting students when over a hundred police officers took positions on the road. The students then gathered and advanced towards the police officers. Photos: Md Belal Hossen
Protesting students face off with police at Shahbagh. Photos: Tousif Kaium
Student rally against quota reinstatement in govt jobs
JU students block block Dhaka-Aricha highway for 30 minutes in protest against the quota system on 4 July 2024. Photo: Hasib Sohel
During the protest, students chanted slogans such as &quot;No place for discrimination in my golden Bengal,&quot; &quot;Down with the quota system, let the meritorious be free,&quot; &quot;No more tears for the talented,&quot; and &quot;Merit or quota, merit merit.&quot; Photos: Tousif Kaium
Students protest ongoing in the middle of rain. Photo: Md Belal Hossen
Students of different institutions block Shahbagh intersection for the third day in a row demanding the reinstatement of the 2018 circular cancelling quotas in recruitment in government jobs on 4 July 2024. Photo: Mehedi Hasan
Students block Shahbagh intersection on 4 July 2024. Photo: Mehedi Hasan
At around 5pm, hundreds of policemen took position on the streets, aiming to disperse the crowd. Photo: Md Belal Hossen
Students block Shahbagh in protest against quota reinstatement in govt jobs

 

quota reinstatement / Student protest / Quota protest

