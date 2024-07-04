In photos: Students continue protest against quota reinstatement in govt jobs for 4th day

Students of different institutions block Shahbagh intersection for the third day in a row demanding the reinstatement of the 2018 circular cancelling quotas in recruitment in government jobs on 4 July 2024. Photo: Mehedi Hasan

For the fourth consecutive day, students across Bangladesh have taken to the streets, demanding the reinstatement of the 2018 circular cancelling quotas in recruitment in government jobs.

Demonstrators have blocked major highways, including the Dhaka-Chattogram, Dhaka-Aricha, and Rajshahi routes, causing significant disruptions. Their demands for merit-based employment opportunities continue to gain momentum, drawing widespread attention and support.

At around 5 PM, tension spread among the protesting students when over a hundred police officers took positions on the road. The students then gathered and advanced towards the police officers. Photos: Md Belal Hossen

Protesting students face off with police at Shahbagh. Photos: Tousif Kaium

Student rally against quota reinstatement in govt jobs

JU students block block Dhaka-Aricha highway for 30 minutes in protest against the quota system on 4 July 2024. Photo: Hasib Sohel

During the protest, students chanted slogans such as "No place for discrimination in my golden Bengal," "Down with the quota system, let the meritorious be free," "No more tears for the talented," and "Merit or quota, merit merit." Photos: Tousif Kaium

Students protest ongoing in the middle of rain. Photo: Md Belal Hossen

Students of different institutions block Shahbagh intersection for the third day in a row demanding the reinstatement of the 2018 circular cancelling quotas in recruitment in government jobs on 4 July 2024. Photo: Mehedi Hasan

Students block Shahbagh intersection on 4 July 2024. Photo: Mehedi Hasan