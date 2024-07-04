Protest against quotas: Students block Dhaka-Chattogram, Rajshahi Highways

University students block Dhaka-Chattogram and Dhaka-Rajshahi Highways in protest against the quota system on 4 July 2024. Photo: TBS

Students of Comilla University blocked Dhaka-Chattogram Highway and students of Rajshahi University blocked the Dhaka-Rajshahi Highway in protest against the High Court's order that termed cancelling the freedom fighter quota in first and second-class government jobs as illegal.

In Comilla, students brought out a protest march inside the university around 12pm today (4 July) and then moved toward the Kotbari Bishwa Road on the Dhaka-Chittagong highway around 12:30pm ultimately blocking the highway.

Students of Comilla University block Dhaka-Chattogram Highway on 4 July 2024. Photo: TBS

Till the time of writing the report at 2pm the students are protesting by blocking the Dhaka-Chattogram highway which created long tailbacks on both sides.

Nurul Islam, a student of the Bangla Department and Abdur Rahman, a student of Archeology Department, said they want the implementation of the circular of 2018.

They said, this discrimination (quotas) in government jobs should be removed and recruitment should be done on the basis of merit. Otherwise, the movement will continue, they added.

RU students block Dhaka-Rajshahi Highway

Students of Rajshahi University blocked the Dhaka-Rajshahi Highway in protest against the quota reinstatement in government jobs.

The movement started around 10:30am with the blocking of Paris Road inside the campus then they moved to the highway in front of the university while braving the rain.

Students protest inside the Rajshahi University. Photo: TBS

The students blocked the highway for about one and a half hours. All types of vehicles were stopped. The students announced that they will continue their agitation until their demands are met.

The agitators said that, the quota system should be reformed by forming a commission according to the 2018 circular, a person should be allowed to enjoy quota benefits once in his lifetime for government jobs, the quota system should be re-evaluated through economic survey and a corruption-free merit-based bureaucracy should be ensured.