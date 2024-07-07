Solution to quota issue should come from court: PM

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina today said quota issue in the government jobs should be settled in the apex court.

"The High Court pronounced verdict regarding quota system and movement is being held in a sub judice issue. We can't say anything like them from the government. Since the High Court gave the verdict, a solution should come from the court," she said.

The prime minister said this while the Jubo Mohila League leaders met her at her official residence Ganabhaban this morning marking their organisation's 22nd founding anniversary.

She said there is no logic to staging such a movement against the apex court verdict regarding the restoration of the quota system in the public services leaving the study.

"What is now going on in the name of movement (against quota) is to waste time of study. I don't think it has any logic," she said.

The prime minister reminded everyone that her government had earlier rescinded the quota for public services.

Questioning what benefit had come from the cancellation of the quota, she said it was seen that the women were not getting chances as much as they were availing during the period of quota.

She also said many people from the remote areas and districts had been deprived of getting public services in case of cancelling the quota.

"This is the reality," she added.

The premier said any of the deprived persons went to the High Court and it gave a verdict (against the government's decision to cancel the quota in the public services).

"We always honour the High Court verdict," she said.

She continued that another attempt is being made to raise the movement to cancel the quota system in the freedom fighter and women categories in government jobs.

The premier also said it needs to know how many people who moved against quota in the past took part in the Public Service Commission's job exams and how many of them got chance.

"A statistic needs to be done to find out (their numbers)," she said.

The premier asked the demonstrators to prove that they had passed more PSC examinations.