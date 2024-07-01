Explainer: Why are students protesting the quota system

Students of Jahangirnagar University held a protest by blocking the Dhaka-Aricha Highway on Monday, 1 July 2024. Photo: Collected

Following the quota system's implementation in 1972, disgruntled voices could be heard just a year later. Today (1 July), students of Dhaka University once again gathered in protest against the quota system.

Interestingly, several public service reform committees and the Public Service Commission itself have objected to the policy.

But despite the opposition, subsequent governments turned a deaf ear to the criticism.

What students want: Students of Dhaka University held their latest protest against the reinstatement of quotas in recruitment for first- and second-class government jobs.

They demand cancellation of the quota system.

They want reinstatement of the 2018 law, which abolished freedom fighter quota in government jobs.

They want a committee to repair the quota system.

They want seats to be filled based on talent, not quota in instances the latter requirement doesn't produce enough candidates.

How quota system came about: Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman introduced the quota in September 1972, at a time when the country was ravaged by war.

The quota system was put in place to counter years of discrimination against Bangalees during the Pakistani rule.

The new quota system allocated 40% of jobs to districts, 30% to freedom fighters, 10% to war-affected women and 20% based on merit.

Two high-powered reform bodies recommended several measures for selection process based on merit and long-term career planning.

The Pay and Service Commission, instituted in 1976, also recommended merit-based recruitment.

The first reforms: Ten years later, two reform bodies were appointed between 1982-1984 – one a martial law committee and the other a civilian one.

In 1985, during the martial law reign of HM Ershad, the quota for the war-affected women was discontinued as no job seekers were found.

The quota was instead given to women candidates as a major step to promote women empowerment.

A 5% quota for ethnic minorities was introduced for the first time.

In 1996, the AL-led government set up the Public Administration Reform Commission.

The commission termed the quota system unconstitutional and recommended increasing merit quota to 55% from 45%.

The quota problem: Over the years, the quota for freedom fighters was identified as a problem area because the required number of candidates could not be found in the category, data from 1982-1990 shows.

In 1982, 7% of the quota was met against 30% allocation.

The dip continued over the years.

Against this background, the PSC recommended increasing merit and women's quotas.

The government in 1997 extended freedom fighters' quota to include their descendants, making things even more complicated.

What experts say

"The quota is a special provision for underprivileged populations, and it's an exception. It can't be more than the merit provision." – Former PSC chairman Sadat Hossain said during the 2018 quota reform movement.

"During this period of ten years [1987-1997], committees constituted by the government and other studies sponsored by the government also recommended reduction of quota for freedom fighters. This request continued since 1987, but for ten years, the government remains silent on the issue." – AMM Shawkat Ali, a former bureaucrat and adviser to a caretaker government, in his book "Bangladesh Civil Service: A political-administrative perspective".