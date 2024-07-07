Quota issue can only be resolved in court, not on roads: Foreign minister

Bangladesh

TBS Report
07 July, 2024, 10:35 am
Last modified: 07 July, 2024, 10:38 am

“Government cancelled the quota system responding to students’ demands in 2018. It is the High Court that reinstated quotas,” he said

Foreign Minister Hasan Mahmud. File Photo: UNB
The issues regarding the quota system can only be resolved in the court, not on roads, said Foreign Minister Dr Hasan Mahmud last evening (6 July). 

"The government cancelled the quota system responding to students' demands in 2018. It is the High Court that reinstated quotas," he said while addressing a get-together of journalists at the Bangabandhu Hall of Chattogram Press Club. 

"The government has nothing to do here. It is under the court's jurisdiction. So, the quota issue can only be resolved in the court," Hasan added. 

Accusing the BNP leaders of instigating the students in protest for reinstating the quota system on the roads, the foreign minister said, "BNP has intruded in the quota protest and instigated the students to make chaos in the country."

Addressing the journalists, Hasan said, "When I was the information minister, I tried my best to help the journalist community. The 9th Wage Board was declared during my tenure, and I initiated the process of the 10th Wage Board at the end of the tenure. 

"With the prime minister's consent, our government has founded the journalist welfare trust from where hundreds of journalists were provided financial aid," he added. 

"In this tenure, the prime minister has given me the charge of foreign ministry. However, I was and will be with the journalists," Hasan said. 

Bangladesh Federal Union of Journalists (BFUJ) organised the get-together programme. 

Chaired by Omar Faruque, president of BFUJ, and moderated by Mohsin Kazi, joint secretary, the program was also addressed by Waseqa Ayesha Khan, state minister for finance, Nazrul Islam, state minister for labour and employment, among others. 

