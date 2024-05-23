Appellate Division upholds candidacy of Noakhali's Shahadat Hossain

Bangladesh

BSS
23 May, 2024, 02:35 pm
Last modified: 23 May, 2024, 02:41 pm

Related News

Appellate Division upholds candidacy of Noakhali's Shahadat Hossain

On 5 May, Shahadat Hossain's nomination paper was cancelled by the scrutiny committee due to alleged concealment of information regarding his income statement in the affidavit

BSS
23 May, 2024, 02:35 pm
Last modified: 23 May, 2024, 02:41 pm
Bangladesh Supreme Court. Photo: Collected
Bangladesh Supreme Court. Photo: Collected

The Appellate Division of the Supreme Court today (23 May) upheld an order of the High Court, which earlier ordered the concerned authorities to accept the nomination papers of chairman candidate Shahadat Hossain, in the upcoming Upazila Parishad elections of Companiganj of Noakhali district.

A 7-judge bench led by Senior Justice of the Appellate Division M Enayetur Rahim passed the order today.

On 5 May, Shahadat Hossain's nomination paper was cancelled by the scrutiny committee due to alleged concealment of information regarding his income statement in the affidavit. Later, Hossain made an appeal against the decision to Deputy Commissioner Dewan Mahbubur Rahman.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

On 9 May, the DC upheld the decision to cancel the nomination paper. Hossain then filed a writ in the High Court challenging this decision.

The High Court ordered the concerned committee to accept his nomination papers on 14 May.

Later, another candidate of the polls, Golam Sharif Chowdhury, made an appeal against the High Court order in the Appellate Division.

Polling will be held in Companiganj, Noakhali Sadar and Begumganj upazilas of Noakhali in the third phase on 29 May.

Top News

Noakhali / upazila election / Appellate Division

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Lauti, a local canal that flows down to Khiru River, has pitch-black water with an oozing, horrid odour from the liquid waste of local factories. Photo: Mehedi Hasan.

How Bhaluka factories are damaging rivers - from Khiru to Shitalakshya

7h | Panorama
Illustration: TBS

4 skills the next-gen data scientists need

1d | Pursuit
A light but strong framework is required for making a palki, which Mahidul buys from steel shops, and then adds wood and other materials for decoration. Photo: Mehedi Hasan

Return of the palki: Bearing the weight of nostalgia

1d | Panorama
Tea vs coffee: Who wins the throne as a mightier caffeinated beverage? 

Tea vs coffee: Who wins the throne as a mightier caffeinated beverage? 

1d | Features

More Videos from TBS

How Mojtaba came to the center of discussion

How Mojtaba came to the center of discussion

38m | Videos
Travel and Tourism Development Index 2024: Bangladesh ranks last in Asia-Pacific

Travel and Tourism Development Index 2024: Bangladesh ranks last in Asia-Pacific

2h | Videos
Some animals can recognize faces

Some animals can recognize faces

4h | Videos
Norway, Spain and Ireland - are going to recognize Palestine as a state

Norway, Spain and Ireland - are going to recognize Palestine as a state

16h | Videos