Appellate Division upholds candidacy of Noakhali's Shahadat Hossain

The Appellate Division of the Supreme Court today (23 May) upheld an order of the High Court, which earlier ordered the concerned authorities to accept the nomination papers of chairman candidate Shahadat Hossain, in the upcoming Upazila Parishad elections of Companiganj of Noakhali district.

A 7-judge bench led by Senior Justice of the Appellate Division M Enayetur Rahim passed the order today.

On 5 May, Shahadat Hossain's nomination paper was cancelled by the scrutiny committee due to alleged concealment of information regarding his income statement in the affidavit. Later, Hossain made an appeal against the decision to Deputy Commissioner Dewan Mahbubur Rahman.

On 9 May, the DC upheld the decision to cancel the nomination paper. Hossain then filed a writ in the High Court challenging this decision.

The High Court ordered the concerned committee to accept his nomination papers on 14 May.

Later, another candidate of the polls, Golam Sharif Chowdhury, made an appeal against the High Court order in the Appellate Division.

Polling will be held in Companiganj, Noakhali Sadar and Begumganj upazilas of Noakhali in the third phase on 29 May.