Gas found at a new location in Noakhali's Begumganj

UNB
13 August, 2024, 07:40 pm
Last modified: 13 August, 2024, 07:42 pm

Gas has been found at a new location in Begumganj gas field through drilling a well. Photo: Collected
Gas has been found at a new location in Begumganj gas field through drilling a well.

According to state-owned Bangladesh Petroleum Exploration and Production Company Limited (Bapex), the testing results in the Begumganj-4 (West) well are showing a good prospect for the gas field.

"We hope, initially it will produce 10-15 million cubic feet (MMCFD) of gas per day," Bapex Managing Director Md Shoyeb said.

He informed that gas was found at the new location at three separate layers of the field during drilling that went to a depth of 3,113 meters. The distance of the new location is about 2.5 km from the existing well which has been producing 8-10 MMCFD of gas.

He noted that gas structures were identified at 3,081 meter, 2,500 meter and 1,900 meter. "But now we're producing from the layer at 3,081-3,055 meter."

He, however, said it will take 3-4 months to take the gas to the national grid as construction of a new pipeline will be required.

Over 200 engineers, officials, employees, and labourers from the state-owned organisation Bapex are engaged in the work of digging wells and extracting gas near Wasekpur village in Ambarnagar union of Sonaimuri upazila under Noakhali district.

