RU professor murder: Rajshahi Central Jail gets letter from president rejecting pardon plea of 2 death row convicts

The Rajshahi Central Jail has received a letter from the president rejecting the plea of pardon from two convicts who were sentenced to death for the murder of Rajshahi University's Professor S Taher Ahmed.

Abdul Jalil, senior jail superintendent of Rajshahi Central Jail, said, "We received the letter from the president on Wednesday. Now, there is no legal obstacle to carry out execution of the convicts.

"However, prior to hanging, certain procedures have to be followed as per the Jail Code in the meantime. The death sentence is executed within 21-28 days of receiving the order. Before that, family and relatives have to be given a chance for a meeting one last time," he added.

The convicts are likely to be hanged sometime between 25 July and 1 August, he said.

Earlier on Monday (26 June), President Mohammed Shahabuddin rejected the plea of the death row convicts before going to Saudi Arabia to perform the holy Hajj.

The convicts are Dr Mia Mohammad Mohiuddin, associate professor of Rajshahi University's Geology and Mining department, and Md Jahangir Alam, caretaker of Professor S Taher's residence.

They have been in the Rajshahi Central Jail since the judgement of the case was announced in the lower court in 2008.

The two sentenced to life-term are Nazmul Alam and Abdus Salam, relatives of caretaker Jahangir.

Professor Taher's body was recovered from a drain near his residence, two days after he went missing on 1 February 2006.

On 3 February, a murder case was filed at Motihari police station in Rajshahi, following a complaint lodged by his son Sanzid.

A Rajshahi Speedy Trial Tribunal on 22 May 2008, sentenced four people to death in the case and acquitted two others, including former RU Chhatra Shibir president Mahbubul Alam Salehi.

Later on 13 May 2013, the High Court upheld the death penalty of Mohiuddin and Jahangir, but sentenced Salam and Nazmul to imprisonment until death. After the order, Mohiuddin, Jahangir and Salam moved the apex court.

On 5 April last year, the Appellate Division upheld the judgement of the High Court.