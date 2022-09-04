Shujan keen to share its polls experience with EC

Bangladesh

TBS Report
04 September, 2022, 09:40 pm
Last modified: 04 September, 2022, 09:43 pm

Shushashoner Jonno Nagorik (Shujan), a platform of citizens for good governance, said it was not accepting the challenge given by Election Commissioner Brigadier General (Retd) Ahsan Habib, on Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs), but is interested in sharing its extensive election experience with the commission.

The organisation said this in a letter sent yesterday afternoon to the Chief Election Commissioner Kazi Habibul Awal.

The letter signed by M Hafizuddin Khan, president of Shujan, and Badiul Alam Majumdar, general secretary, read, "We highlighted the issue regarding the weakness of EVMs in the press briefing on 28 August. We raised our concerns in this regard several times in the past, but we did not receive any response from the commission."

"But after our recent press briefing, one of your colleagues challenged us to prove that EVMs can be tampered with. Another called for evidence to be presented. The 'burden of proof' is on the commission and not on anyone else, to ensure fair and acceptable elections with the current EVMs," it said. 

Shujan said it has no problem with presenting its statement to the commission. But this was unnecessary, as it had nothing to say beyond what it had raised in the media, it continued.

On 31 August, criticising Shujan's press conference, EC Brigadier General (Retd) Ahsan Habib Khan said, "We have sat with the national technical committee and the technical committee of political parties on EVMs. I called them too. But they did not come and now suddenly this press conference. What is the purpose? Come here and challenge us."

