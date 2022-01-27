The truth and the CEC do not go together: Badiul Alam Majumdar

Shushashoner Jonno Nagorik (Shujan) Secretary, Badiul Alam Majumdar, says the allegation of financial irregularities brought against him by Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) KM Nurul Huda is completely fabricated.

"The truth and the CEC do not go together. I ask him to present proof of the irregularities. I am always vocal against their misdeeds, which is the main reason for the allegations," said Badiul Alam Majumdar.

Earlier, exchanging views with reporters at the Election Building on Sunday, the CEC said Badiul Alam had been requesting him for two years to get a job at the Election Commission. 

"I told him he is not an expert on elections or the constitution. He does not even qualify to be a technical consultant," the CEC added.

CEC Nurul Huda said, "Since he did not get a job at the commission, he started criticising us. I have also heard there are allegations of financial irregularities of Tk1 crore against him," the CEC added.

However, Badiul Alam said that not only he, but 42 prominent citizens, recently applied for the formation of the Supreme Judicial Council against CEC and election commissioners. They appealed to the President alleging financial irregularities, corruption, and serious misconduct relating to elections.
 

Badiul Alam Majumder / Sushashoner Jonno Nagorik (Sujon)

