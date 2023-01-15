Avoid use of surveillance tech until formation of specific guideline: Shujan

Bangladesh

 TBS Report
15 January, 2023, 05:40 pm
Last modified: 15 January, 2023, 05:41 pm

Related News

Avoid use of surveillance tech until formation of specific guideline: Shujan

 TBS Report
15 January, 2023, 05:40 pm
Last modified: 15 January, 2023, 05:41 pm
Avoid use of surveillance tech until formation of specific guideline: Shujan

Sushashoner Jonno Nagorik (Shujan) has urged the government to avoid the use of surveillance technology until a specific guideline is formulated.

In a press statement Sunday (15 January), the civil society organisation said it thinks that the government should explain the purpose behind the purchase of such a technology.

Shujan expressed apprehension that in the absence of specific policies, the use of such technology will create a huge risk of disruption of the free flow of information, as well as the violation of multiple constitutional fundamental rights.

"We fear that if such technology is misused, there will be no existence of personal privacy in the country," reads the statement.

It thinks surveillance technology will surely hinder the progress of the nation where freedom of speech and expression is essential to the development of a nation.

Shujon has expressed grave concern at a recent report published by Israeli newspaper Haaretz that the controversial company Passitora, controlled by former senior Israeli military intelligence officer Tal Dilian, sold surveillance devices in June last year to a government agency. The equipment arrived in the country in June last year.

On 12 January, Home Minister Asaduzzaman Khan also informed the Parliament that the government has taken initiative to introduce an "Integrated Lawful Interception System (ILIS)" in a bid to monitor social media platforms and thwart various anti-state and anti-government activities.

Top News

Sushashoner Jonno Nagorik (Sujon) / surveillance

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Sabyasachi Chakraborty: I no longer want to act

Sabyasachi Chakraborty: I no longer want to act

6h | Splash
Jim O’Neill. Illustration: TBS

A better year for stock markets?

10h | Thoughts
Rare earth elements, also known as rare earth metals or rare earth oxides, are a set of 17 heavy metals which have a wide range of commercial and industrial uses. Photo: DW

Rare earths find in Sweden: A gamechanger?

10h | Panorama
A bride's preparation guide for her big day

A bride's preparation guide for her big day

10h | Mode

More Videos from TBS

BPL turns blind eye to ICC’s laws

BPL turns blind eye to ICC’s laws

3h | TBS SPORTS
Now time for gas tariff rise

Now time for gas tariff rise

4h | TBS Insight
Chanchal Chowdhury as Mrinal Sen in 'Padatik'

Chanchal Chowdhury as Mrinal Sen in 'Padatik'

6h | TBS Entertainment
Shakira diss track breaks You Tube viewing records

Shakira diss track breaks You Tube viewing records

1d | TBS Entertainment

Most Read

1
Representational image. Photo: Collected
Offbeat

Dhaka airport immigration officer tells female passenger to find a Bangladeshi boy, get married and 'settle'

2
Photo: UNB/Freepik
Aviation

Bangladeshi passport remains 9th weakest in Henley Index

3
Photo: Collected
Aviation

Fight breaks out in mid-air Biman flight, video goes viral on social media

4
Metro rail may reduce the need for people to live near workplaces. Photo: TBS
Transport

Metro rail to stop at Pallabi station from 25 Jan

5
One step closer to relocation of Dhaka bus terminals
Transport

One step closer to relocation of Dhaka bus terminals

6
Heavy metals in broiler chicken ‘far below’ tolerable limit: BARC
Bangladesh

Heavy metals in broiler chicken ‘far below’ tolerable limit: BARC