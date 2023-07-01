Seven years on: Diplomats remember Holey Artisan attack victims

Diplomats from various foreign missions in Dhaka, including India, Italy, the USA, and Japan, gathered today to pay heartfelt tributes to the victims of the Holey Artisan Bakery attack, which took place exactly seven years ago.

In a solemn ceremony held today on the premises of Holey Artisan Cafe located at Road-79, Gulshan, these diplomats honoured the memory of those who tragically lost their lives at the hands of militants on 1 July 2016.

With deep sorrow and unwavering solidarity, the diplomats offered floral wreaths as a symbol of respect and remembrance for the victims of the Holey Artisan Bakery, an elegant restaurant situated near Gulshan Lake.

The Holey Artisan Bakery, known for its Western-style ambience, was a popular destination for foreigners residing in Dhaka, who often frequented the café for dinner and engaging conversations that would carry on until midnight. However, on this fateful day in 2016, the tranquillity of the establishment was abruptly shattered when a group of religious extremists stormed into the restaurant, mercilessly taking the lives of 22 innocent individuals.