Daughter of Japanese national killed in Holey Artisan attack sends 'Ikebana' as gift to PM Hasina

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina holding the letter and the Ikebana from Atsuko Tanaka.

Atsuko Tanaka, daughter of Japanese national Hiroshi Tanaka, who was killed in the terrorist attack on Gulshan's Holey Artisan on 1 July 2016, has sent an "Ikebana" as a gift to Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina.

The premier received the present at Ganabhaban today (4 July). Prime Minister's Principal Secretary M Tofazzel Hossain Miah delivered the gift along with a letter from Atsuko.

The Ikebana is a symbolic and aesthetic presentation of flowers.

In the letter to the prime minister, Atsuko said her mother made the Ikebana herself and it is a symbol of her gratitude and love for Sheikh Hasina.

She also hoped that the gift of flowers would bring peace to Hasina.

"The Most Honourable Sheikh Hasina, I trust this letter finds you in good health and high spirits. I wish to extend my heartfelt congratulations to you on your successful re-election this year. This achievement is a testament to your leadership and the confidence that the people have placed in your Vision for Bangladesh's future," she greeted PM Hasina in the letter.

"I came to Dhaka to attend the memorial ceremony at DMTCL on 3 July. The conversation we had in Tokyo in 2019 and the letter you kindly sent me have been a great source of healing for my heart. I am deeply grateful and would like to present you with this gift as a token of my appreciation. This is crafted by my mother who is a professional artist.

Amid the demands of your distinguished role, I hope this flower brings you a moment of soothing and relaxation," she said about the Ikebana.

"As a person who sincerely wishes for lasting peace and the prosperous development of Bangladesh, I have become interested in your country's peace education. At the JICA Bangladesh office, we held a meeting with a specialist who explained how peace education is integrated into Curriculum 21. To promote active learning as per the Curriculum, Ichiguchi suggested hosting a peace essay contest."

The award-winning essays will be displayed at Dhaka Metro. This initiative will not only encourage students to reflect on peace-related competencies but also serve as advocacy for society, she said.

"The peace essays blooming at the Dhaka metro will bring comfort to the souls of those who have sadly passed away, such as our fathers. I wish you continued success in all your endeavours," Atsuko wrote in the letter.