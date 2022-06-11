Seven video recording machines seized from BM depot 

The Criminal Investigation Department (CID) has seized seven digital video recording (DVR) machines from the IT room of the BM container depot at Sitakunda in Chattogram.

The Sitakunda police took the seven DVR machines, which are used for preserving the information of the CCTV, into their custody with the help of a CID team led by CID Inspector Mohammed Sharif, at around 10:30 am on Saturday. The seven DVRs were almost burned in last Saturday's blaze.

The CID team collected information and pictures and the burned DVR machines from the IT room.

A total of 118 CCTV cameras were installed in the depot area for monitoring, most of which were damaged during the explosions.

Sitakunda model thana officer-in-charge Abul Kalam Azad told The Business Standard that all kinds of evidence have been collected from the site for investigation. The IT room was also visited as part of the process with the support of CID and evidence was collected.

Meanwhile, the cleaning activities of the debris inside the container depot are going on to make it functional again, said the Smart Group general manager (admin) Shamsul Haider Siddiqui.



"The debris and the damaged containers are being removed by using cranes, excavators and bulldozers. It will take time to bring back the usual atmosphere," he said.

Earlier, on Saturday (4 June), at least 46 people were killed including fire service staff and over 200 injured in a devastating fire and explosions at the BM container depot in Sitakunda. Most of the injured are receiving treatment at various hospitals in Chattogram and Dhaka.